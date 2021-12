In our increasingly tech-orientated world, smartwatches are fast becoming the next must-have gadget. These tech-filled devices offer so much more than your average wristwatch. And, it would be fair to say that in desirability and popularity, Apple is leading the way with smartwatch sales hitting nearly 34 million in 2020 alone. However, the latest Apple tech does come at a hefty financial price. Therefore, it may be of little surprise that many people are turning to some of the best Apple watch alternatives. Whether you prefer Android smartwatches or can’t swing the price tag, there are more great smartwatches released...

ELECTRONICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO