ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Klamath Basin News, Christmas Weekend Edition, 12/24 – Snow and Cold Temps To Hit Klamath Basin, Tough Driving Conditions Expected for Travelers

basinlife.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare...

www.basinlife.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Yamhill, OR
City
Wallowa, OR
State
Idaho State
City
Ashland, OR
City
Tillamook, OR
City
Broadbent, OR
State
Oregon State
City
Umatilla, OR
City
Wasco, OR
County
Coos County, OR
City
Hood River, OR
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Welfare#Southern Oregon#Christmas Eve#Klamath Basin News#News Sports Business#Community News#Wynne Broadcasting#Kfls News#The Herald News#Medicare#Greensprings
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy