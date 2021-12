Whether you're entirely remodeling your bathroom or replacing problematic galvanized pipe, you may be forced to. Many people believe that PEX pipe is going to revolutionize the plumbing industry by becoming the piping material of choice, replacing copper for drinking water systems. Of course, the other side is just as adamant that copper is and always will be king. Most homeowners probably fall somewhere in the middle because in many people's minds, PEX is a new material about which they don't know much, but anyone planning a plumbing project or repair should consider PEX as an option.

