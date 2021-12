9lokknine has just been hit with a hefty prison sentence after pleading guilty to two gun charges and an aggravated identity theft charge earlier this year. According to court documents from Dec. 15, obtained by XXL on Thursday (Dec. 16), the 21-year-old rapper, born Jacquavius Smith, will be spending the next 87 months—or seven and one-fourth years—in prison on federal charges of Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Aggravated Identity Theft and Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition.

