ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

South African minister objects to sale of Mandela’s cell key

By Submit Letter To The Editor
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A South African Cabinet minister on Friday urged the cancellation of an upcoming U.S. auction of a key to the Robben Island prison cell where Nelson Mandela, the country’s first Black president, was long jailed for his opposition to apartheid.

The key is among Mandela memorabilia by Guernsey’s auction house in New York on Jan. 28. Most of the items were provided by members of Mandela’s family to raise funds for a planned museum and garden around his grave, while the key is being sold by Mandela’s former jailer who became his friend.

“It is unfathomable for Guernsey’s, which is clearly aware of the painful history of our country and the symbolism of the key, to consider auctioning the key without any consultation with the South African government, the heritage authorities in South Africa and Robben Island Museum,” Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture Nathi Mthethwa said in a statement.

“This key belongs to the people of South Africa under the care of Robben Island Museum and the South African State. It is not anyone’s personal belonging,” said Mthethwa.

In response, the auction house said the proceeds of the sale are to raise funds to build a 24-acre memorial garden and museum around Mandela’s burial site. Mandela’s oldest daughter, Makaziwe Mandela-Amuah, approached Guernsey’s to hold an auction of Mandela memorabilia to help build the garden, Arlan Ettinger, president of Guernsey’s, told The Associated Press.

“We are honored to sell many items from the Mandela family to help them create the garden,” Ettinger said. The 33 objects to be auctioned include one of Mandela’s colorful shirts, gifts from former U.S. presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, as well as items that he signed and artwork.

The key to his former jail cell is one of three items put up for sale by Christo Brand, Mandela’s Robben Island jailer.

A draft of South Africa’s constitution that Mandela inscribed to Brand and an exercise bicycle Mandela used were also provided for the auction by Brand. Brand’s representative could not be reached for comment Friday.

The key has been in Brand’s possession for many years and has been exhibited internationally, said Ettinger. Mandela’s daughter has approved its sale and a portion of the proceeds will go to the garden fund, he said.

“The key symbolizes the worst and the best of humanity,” said Ettinger. “The key locked up Mr. Mandela for his opposition to racial oppression and that was horrendous. The key also freed him and he went from prisoner to president of South Africa and became the inspiration for millions of people around the world. It seems fitting that the sale of the key can now help raise funds to create a memorial around Mr. Mandela’s burial site.”

Mthethwa, the minister of culture, said he will take action to stop the key’s auction.

“The key must be returned to its rightful owners with immediate effect and this auction must be halted,” said Mthethwa who added that he was discussing with authorities “appropriate steps that must be taken to stop the auction and to secure the return of the key to South Africa.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Obituary: Desmond Tutu - South Africa's rebellious priest

Desmond Tutu was the smiling South African archbishop whose irrepressible personality won him friends and admirers around the world. As a high-profile black churchman he was inevitably drawn into the struggle against white-minority rule but always insisted his motives were religious, not political. He was appointed by Nelson Mandela to...
OBITUARIES
Black Enterprise

African Scientist Who Detected Omicron Variant Calls World’s Response ‘Unfair’

The new COVID-19 variant Omicron in social media posts has humorously been renamed “Omarion,” connecting it to the Black R&B singer. However, African scientist Sikhulile Moyo, who discovered the Omicron variant, is not kidding. In fact, he is disappointed with the world’s response and treatment of African counties since the variant’s first case was made known to the World Health Organization (WHO) from South Africa.
SCIENCE
WFLA

Case drop may show South Africa’s omicron peak has passed

Daily virus case counts are notoriously unreliable, as they can be affected by uneven testing, reporting delays and other fluctuations. But they are offering one tantalizing hint — far from conclusive yet — that omicron infections may recede quickly after a ferocious spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Vice

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa Tests Positive for COVID

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has tested positive for COVID-19. The 69-year-old is suffering from mild symptoms, his office announced in a statement issued on Sunday night. Ramaphosa began feeling unwell after attending yesterday’s state memorial service for the former apartheid-era president FW de Klerk. “The President is in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Makaziwe Mandela
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Nathi Mthethwa
BBC

SA urges halt to Nelson Mandela's Robben Island prison cell key auction

South Africa has demanded a halt to an auction of the key to the prison cell on Robben Island once occupied by former President Nelson Mandela. The sale is due in January in New York by Guernsey's auction house. The seller is Christo Brand, Mandela's former prison guard in the notorious jail.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apartheid#Johannesburg#South African#Ap#Cabinet#First Black#Guernsey#The Associated Press
WSOC Charlotte

Desmond Tutu, South African equality activist, dies at 90

JOHANNESBURG — (AP) — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice and LGBT rights and retired Anglican Archbishop of Cape Town, has died, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced Sunday. He was 90. An uncompromising foe of apartheid — South Africa’s brutal regime...
SOCIETY
AFP

Anti-apartheid icon Archbishop Desmond Tutu dead at 90

South African anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, died on Sunday aged 90, President Cyril Ramaphosa said. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nation's farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," he said in a statement. "Desmond Tutu was a patriot without equal; a leader of principle and pragmatism who gave meaning to the biblical insight that faith without works is dead," he said. "A man of extraordinary intellect, integrity and invincibility against the forces of apartheid, he was also tender and vulnerable in his compassion for those who had suffered oppression, injustice and violence under apartheid, and oppressed and downtrodden people around the world."
WORLD
AFP

Desmond Tutu, South Africa's moral compass

South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died Sunday at the age of 90, was the moral compass of his beloved "Rainbow Nation", never afraid to speak truth to power, whatever its creed or colour. A tireless activist, he won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for combatting white minority rule in his country. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of bereavement in our nationâs farewell to a generation of outstanding South Africans who have bequeathed us a liberated South Africa," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in a statement. Famously outspoken, even after the fall of the racist apartheid regime, Tutu never shied away from confronting South Africa's shortcomings or injustices.
AFRICA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
Country
South Africa
Reuters

Factbox: Reaction to the death of South Africa's Desmond Tutu

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and veteran of South Africa's struggle against white minority rule, died on Sunday aged 90, the presidency said. Following are some reactions to his death. PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA. "The passing of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is another chapter of...
AFRICA
MarketWatch

‘There’s no reason to test if you have no symptoms,’ and two more surprising statements by a South African doctor instrumental in identifying omicron

Dr. Angelique Coetzee, the South African doctor who is among those credited with alerting the world to the omicron variant of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, on Friday offered a few intriguing findings about the strain that has contributed to hundreds of flights being canceled on Christmas Eve, as the illness depletes air-carrier workforces.
PUBLIC HEALTH
realtybiznews.com

A Key Expert Talks About South Africa’s Luxury Market

This month we began running a series of exclusive real estate features showing off unique properties around the world. We’ve contacted dozens of notable luxury real estate agencies in order to present these amazing properties, many of them one of a kind. A South Africa estate we found ended up introducting us for the first time to Greeff Christie’s International Real Estate, and to one of the agency’s most successful franchise owners, Aimee Campbell.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Ethiopia govt says no further advance into Tigray

Ethiopia's government said on Friday that its troops would not advance further into the war-torn region of Tigray but warned that the decision could be overturned if "territorial sovereignty" was threatened. The announcement comes days after the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebel group declared a retreat to their Tigray stronghold, and signals a pause in fighting following a series of battlefield victories claimed by the government. Although unconfirmed, the TPLF pullout from the Amhara and Afar regions had raised hopes there would be talks to end a 13-month conflict that has killed thousands and left parts of the country on the brink of famine. On Friday, the government communication service released a statement saying federal forces had secured eastern Amhara and Afar and been ordered to "vigilantly remain in areas under our control".
WORLD
The Independent

South Korea pardons jailed former president Park Geun-hye

South Korea’s president Moon Jae-in has pardoned his predecessor Park Guen-hye who was serving a lengthy prison sentence after being impeached and convicted of corruption.The 69-year-old was serving a 22-year prison term and was convicted for abuse of power and coercion in 2018 after being impeached by lawmakers in 2016, making her the country’s first democratically-elected leader to be forced out of office.While Park’s lawyer Yoo Yeong-ha welcomed the government’s decision, he also said that his client offered a public apology for causing concern to the public.Mr Moon’s office said the decision was made with the intention of “overcome unfortunate...
POLITICS
Times Leader

Japan Cabinet OKs record defense budget amid Taiwan concerns

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Cabinet approved a record 5.4 trillion yen ($47 billion) defense budget for fiscal 2022 on Friday that includes funding for research and development of a new fighter jet and other “game-changing” weapons as Japan bolsters its defense capabilities in response to China’s growing military might and its tensions with Taiwan.
POLITICS
The Independent

COVID-19 spike worsens Africa’s severe poverty, hunger woes

Outside a foreign currency exchange in Zimbabwe’s capital, hordes of people desperate for U.S. dollars are pushed up against each other.“That’s it, keep it tight,” some shout, trying to prevent others from jumping the line to buy the money that could get them a discount on goods pegged to a quickly devaluing local currency.Nearly two years into a global pandemic, a new spike in coronavirus cases driven by the omicron variant is once again shuttering businesses, halting travel, reviving fears of overwhelmed hospitals and upending travel and holiday plans in countries around the world. But in Zimbabwe and other...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Leader

Times Leader

6K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy