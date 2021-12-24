My time with Joan Didion

On Thursday, December 23, sprawling cultural critic, journalist, author and peerless prose stylist Joan Didion passed away in Manhattan. Didion’s influence cannot be overstated: her chilly, incisive observations of the world around her are blistering in their dispassionate clarity, and her achingly cool sensibilities have been frequently imitated by countless young writers hoping to inherit just a whisper of her mastery. Throughout her long career as a writer, Didion cemented herself as a formidable features writer with pieces in The Saturday Evening Post and Life magazine; before coming into wider prominence, however, Didion started her career at Vogue, where she worked as a copywriter and editor.

