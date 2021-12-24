ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
My time with Joan Didion

By Madeleine Blais
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany years ago, in the early ‘80s, the phone rang at my desk at the Miami Herald and the speaker identified herself as Joan Didion, saying she would be in Miami the following week to research a book. I may not be the best detective in the world but I could...

Slate

When Joan Didion Was a Hollywood Schlockmonger

Joan Didion wrote elegant, spare prose that summed entire zeitgeists up with piercing remove, as widely memorialized upon her death Thursday at 87. But I have never felt more personally intrigued by the writer as I did when reading Monster, her husband John Gregory Dunne’s 1997 account of the couple’s Hollywood work alongside people like Jerry Bruckheimer and Scott Rudin.
Chicago Sun-Times

Joan Didion, provocative author and essayist, dies at 87

NEW YORK — Joan Didion, the revered author and essayist whose provocative social commentary and detached, methodical literary voice made her a uniquely clear-eyed critic of a uniquely turbulent time, has died. She was 87. Didion’s publisher Penguin Random House announced the author’s death on Thursday. She died from...
Register Citizen

Joan Didion, Iconic Author and Screenwriter, Dies at 87

Joan Didion, the author revered for her coolly dispassionate essays and novels such as “Play It as It Lays,” has died, her publisher confirmed to The New York Times on Wednesday. She was 87. Knopf executive Paul Bogaards said the cause was Parkinson’s Disease. Along with her...
WUSA

Joan Didion, Iconic Journalist, Dead at 87

Groundbreaking American writer Joan Didion died at her home in Manhattan on Thursday after a battle with Parkinson's disease, The New York Times reports. She was 87 years old. Didion began her career in the '60s, when she won a Vogue magazine essay contest. The University of California, Berkeley graduate went on to publish five novels and six screenplays. She won the National Book Award for Nonfiction in 2005 and was a finalist for both the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Pulitzer Prize for Biography/Autobiography for her book, The Year of Magical Thinking.
Daily News

Award-winning author Joan Didion, acclaimed voice of ‘New Journalism,’ dead at age 87

Renowned writer Joan Didion, who emerged as a distinctive voice in the “New Journalism” of the 1960s to launch a decades-long and widely lauded career as an author, essayist and screenwriter, died Thursday at her Manhattan home. She was 87. The cause of her death was complications from Parkinson’s disease, according a statement from her publisher, Penguin Random House. “One of the the ...
The Guardian

Open thread: what did Joan Didion mean to you?

The celebrated woman of letters Joan Didion has died at the age of 87. The author and journalist made a profound mark on 20th and 21st century literature with her writing on culture, politics and the vagaries of human life. Her debut essay collection, Slouching Towards Bethlehem, captured the hazy...
wknofm.org

Writer Joan Didion, whose 'electric anxiety' inspired a generation, has died at 87

American novelist, journalist and essayist Joan Didion died on Thursday at her home in New York at age 87 from Parkinson's disease, according to Knopf publicist Paul Bogaards. The bestselling writer began describing her home state, California, for magazines in the 1960s and broadened her subjects over the decades in nonfiction, fiction and films.
Deadline

Literary Icon Joan Didion Mourned By Director Griffin Dunne, California Gov. Gavin Newsom

Griffin Dunne, who directed a 2017 film documentary about his aunt, literary giant Joan Didion, has issued a statement on her passing. Didion, the author of five novels, including the National Book Award-winning The Year of Magical Thinking, and whose screenwriting credits include the 1976 version of A Star Is Born, died Thursday of complications of Parkinson’s disease in Manhattan. She was 87. Actor/director/producer Dunne responded today. His documentary The Center Will Not Hold saw Didion speak candidly about her career and personal struggles. “Yesterday morning, I said goodbye to my Aunt Joan for the last time,” Dunne’s statement said. “Yesterday morning, her...
Observer

Joan Didion, One of the Greatest American Writers of All Time, Has Passed Away

On Thursday, December 23, sprawling cultural critic, journalist, author and peerless prose stylist Joan Didion passed away in Manhattan. Didion’s influence cannot be overstated: her chilly, incisive observations of the world around her are blistering in their dispassionate clarity, and her achingly cool sensibilities have been frequently imitated by countless young writers hoping to inherit just a whisper of her mastery. Throughout her long career as a writer, Didion cemented herself as a formidable features writer with pieces in The Saturday Evening Post and Life magazine; before coming into wider prominence, however, Didion started her career at Vogue, where she worked as a copywriter and editor.
SFGate

List of late author Joan Didion's published books

NEW YORK (AP) — Below is a list of published books, in reverse chronological order, by late author Joan Didion. “Let Me Tell You What I Mean,” 2021, Alfred A. Knopf. “South and West: From a Notebook,” 2017, Alfred A. Knopf. “Blue Nights,” 2011, Alfred A. Knopf....
The Independent

Joan Didion: Revered writer who chronicled American culture

Joan Didion, a virtuosic prose stylist who for more than four decades explored the agitated, fractured state of the American psyche in her novels, essays, criticism and memoirs, and who as one of the “New Journalists” of the 1960s and 70s helped reportorial non-fiction acquire the status of an art form, has died aged 87.With an unwavering eye and a piercing intellect, Didion revealed an America gripped by moral decadence and self-deception, its citizens in thrall to false narratives that offered little explanation of how the world worked. Her trenchant, frequently contrarian opinions on subjects as varied as the films...
