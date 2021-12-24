ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil infrastructure minister to run for Sao Paulo governor

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Friday that Infrastructure Minister Tarcisio Freitas will run for governor of Sao Paulo state in next year’s elections. In televised remarks to journalists outside the...

