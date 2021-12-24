ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Look beyond the lights and remember the poor, pope says on Christmas eve

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis, leading the world’s Roman Catholics into Christmas, said on Friday that people who are indifferent to the poor offend God, urging all to “look beyond all the lights and decorations” and remember the neediest. Francis, ushering in the ninth...

IN THIS ARTICLE
