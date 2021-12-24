New Year’s at Explore & More – The annual ‘Countdown to Noon’

10PM – 2AM (doors open at 9PM) -Premium Balcony access (seating available) Ages 21+Get Tickets – HERE. Soul Sister, known worldwide as the “queen of rare groove,” has been a crate digger and vinyl collector ever since she was six years old. As a veteran radio programmer on WWOZ FM New Orleans for 25 years (as of 2020), she is the host and founder of the popular “Soul Power,” the longest-running rare groove radio show in the U.S. As an opinion leader, sought out for interviews, articles, lectures, film presentations, and panel discussions, she hosted her “Lost and Found” show on Red Bull Radio, and appeared in Nelson George’s documentary Finding the Funk and on Gilles Peterson’s Worldwide FM. Her extensive collection of over 10,000 records earned her a spot in the book Dust & Grooves: Adventures in Record Collecting. Read more – HERE.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO