Those dreaming of a White Christmas are out of luck this year, with much warmer than average weather expected. According to Mike Fowle, Science and Operations Officer with the National Weather Service, there is nearly a 50-50 chance annually of at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day. However, an upcoming stretch of above average daytime highs will keep this year dry and from any freezing precipitation forming.

MARION, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO