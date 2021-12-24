ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles Lakers to sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to hardship deals, sources say

After a sudden retirement in 2019, guard Darren Collison is returning to the NBA on a 10-day contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, sources told ESPN on Friday. Collison, who'll sign a hardship exemption, is...

Darren Collison
Malik Monk
Stanley Johnson
