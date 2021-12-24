Pat Freiermuth, Chris Wormley ruled out for Steelers vs. Chiefs

In addition to a covid list that included one starter among five players on the active roster, the Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Kansas City without two other starters because of injury.

Tight end Pat Freiermuth and defensive lineman Chris Wormley were ruled out for Sunday’s game at the Chiefs. According to the injury report released Friday, backup inside linebacker Buddy Johnson also will not play.

Neither Freiermuth (concussion) nor Wormley (groin) practiced all week for the Steelers after suffering their injuries during last week’s win against the Tennessee Titans. Johnson sat out that game because of a foot ailment that preventing him from practicing fully Friday.

No other Steelers player was ruled out for Sunday because of injury. Reserve tight end Kevin Rader (hip) and rookie starting left tackle Dan Moore Jr. (illness) each were cleared after practicing fully Friday.

Veteran cornerback Joe Haden also will play a week after returning to game action on a part-time basis after a four-week absence because of a foot injury.

