Rumor claims iPhone 15 Pro could be Apple’s first iPhone without a physical SIM card slot

By Tom Sykes
theapplepost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian website Blog do iPhone is out with a new report on Friday claiming that the iPhone 15 Pro could be Apple’s first iPhone to launch without a physical...

shefinds

5 Apps You Should Delete ASAP To Speed Up Your iPhone, Tech Experts Say

Got an iPhone that is as slow as a slug lately? After you’ve tried everything, including changing your charging habits so that you are keeping your device in a safe 30 to 80 percent charge zone, it may be time to turn your attention to the apps that you use most. In general, apps that use up a lot of resources or run in the background can slow down your phone, according to Tech Expert Aidan Bernard at The Big Phone Store. And, as such, deleting a few of the most battery-consuming of these apps can really help your phone get back on track in terms of speed. But where to start? These are the five apps you should delete ASAP to speed up your iPhone, according to tech experts.
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
Android Central

Samsung's new Galaxy A13 is its most affordable 5G phone yet

Samsung has announced a new 5G-enabled Galaxy A series phone. The new Galaxy A13 5G comes with a 6.5-inch 90Hz Infinity-V display, a triple-lens camera system, and a 5000mAh battery. It will be available to purchase in the U.S. starting December 3. Samsung on December 1 announced its cheapest 5G...
Phone Arena

T-Mobile brings back popular promo for a free 5G iPhone 13 Pro, second-gen AirPods, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. T-Mobile dropped us a line to let us know that starting today, it is offering a new promotion that it calls the "buy a line, get a line offer." This is how it works. Anyone with two or more voice lines on T-Mobile can add an additional voice line and get another for free. This is available for all of T-Mobile's popular plans including Essentials, Magenta, Magenta MAX, and Simple Choice.
SlashGear

2022 smartphones we are already waiting for

Despite the industry’s many struggles throughout the pandemic, manufacturers managed to release a notable assortment of smartphones throughout 2021, ones that could last consumers another year or longer. If you’re keen to stay on top of what’s on the horizon, though, we have rounded up the most exciting phones rumored for release in the first quarter of 2022. These models, which we’re particularly excited about, are listed based on reports and leaks.
BGR.com

Apple is developing more key iPhone chips in-house

One of the iPhone’s key features is the custom A-series chip that powers Apple’s best-sold product. The A-series processor is the Holy Grail for everyone else in the business. But just as rivals have been trying to catch up with Apple and outperform the iPhone, the company has been scaling up the A-series design. The M1-series chips inside several Mac models and the newest iPad Pro represent a massive threat to Intel. They’re also proof that Arm chips might be a better choice for traditional computers. As Intel is bashing the MacBook in ads, more companies are reportedly working on M1-like silicon of their own. Meanwhile, Apple is supposedly ramping up efforts to produce other key chips for the iPhone and the interconnected world of Apple devices. A new report says that Apple intensified its efforts to create custom wireless chips.
BGR.com

The new Galaxy Tab A8 is Samsung’s answer to Apple’s cheap iPad

The 2021 iPad (9th-gen) is one of the best affordable tablets that you can buy right now. But if you’re not willing to pay $329 for the 64GB iPad 9, one option is to switch to Android. Most Android tablets are mid-ranged affordable options. Also, the cheapest models can be significantly cheaper than Apple’s offerings. If you’re looking for the best possible Android tablet that will not break the bank, Samsung’s 2021 Galaxy Tab A8 should be on your radar.
CNET

OnePlus 10 Pro reveal could be coming in January

OnePlus has teased the reveal date of its rumored upcoming OnePlus 10 phone on Weibo, a report says. Pete Lau, co-founder and CEO of OnePlus, posted the hashtag "OnePlus 10 Pro" and the tagline "see you in January" on the social network platform, as spotted by Gizmodo on Tuesday. It's...
Digital Trends

Apple iPhone SE (2022): Everything we know so far

While Apple delivers a new iPhone every year — with the iPhone 14 anticipated in September 2022 — we know that we can also expect the iPhone SE. It has been released only twice so far, but reports from trusted industry sources point to the return of the iPhone SE line in both 2022 and 2023. If true, it’ll be the first time Apple launches an SE phone back-to-back.
CNET

iPhone 14 release date: When could we see Apple's next iPhone?

The iPhone 14 (or whatever Apple decides to call it) is still early in its development cycle, and a number of leaks doing the rounds should probably be taken with a grain of salt. Just look at all the iPhone 13 rumors that turned out to be false: One of the biggest ones was the return of Touch ID, which didn't turn out to be true. We didn't see a portless iPhone on sale in 2021 either, or an iPhone with an always-on display. Gossip so far says the iPhone 14 could sport a notchless display and a 48-megapixel camera for the Pro models. But, we'll have to wait to see if that becomes reality.
Cult of Mac

iPhone 14 Pro could pack 48-megapixel camera and 8GB of RAM

Camera updates could again be a big reason to upgrade to the newest iPhone lineup next year, with Apple expected to pack new 48-megapixel sensors — by far its biggest to date — into iPhone 14 Pro. The sensors would enable 8K video recording on iPhone for the...
Digital Trends

Apple’s rumored foldable iPhone is still several years away

While Samsung is already on its third generation of foldables and Chinese manufacturers are jumping on the foldable bandwagon, Apple seems to still be years away from launching a foldable iPhone. The product was earlier tipped to go official sometime in 2023. However, the latest report claims that a 2024 launch timeline is more likely.
Mac Observer

How to Use Dual SIM on Your iPhone

Beginning with the iPhone XR, your smartphone supports a dual SIM configuration. That means you can have one cellular plan for business and another for your personal phone. You could also use a secondary SIM for a data plan while traveling internationally. Let’s look at how to use dual SIM on your iPhone.
iclarified.com

Apple May Have Three New Displays Under Development [Rumor]

Apple may be developing three new displays that use LG panels, according to a rumor from leaker @dylandkt. There are three LG made Displays encased in unbranded enclosures for usage as external monitors that are in early development. Two of which have the same specifications as the upcoming 27 inch and current 24 inch iMac displays. The other display seems to be an improved 32 inch Pro Display XDR. Despite the lack of branding, It can be assumed at the very least that this display will be Apple branded.
techviral.net

Apple Now Allows you to Reset iPhone, iPad without Connecting to PC

Recently, Apple has announced the latest version iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2. It brings new features and fixes for the devices. One of the features that is introduced with the new update is Security Lockout Mode. This feature allows the user to reset and erase the date of the locked iPhone or iPad. And the main thing is, you don’t need to connect the device to a PC or Mac.
