FLORHAM PARK, N.J. --New York Jets coach Robert Saleh, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, is prepared to miss Sunday's home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. "We're proceeding as if I won't coach on Sunday," Saleh said Friday on a Zoom call with reporters. "If I do come up with two negatives, it would be an easy adjustment. But we're operating as if I will not be there Sunday."

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO