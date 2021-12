Goose have announced that their annual holiday show Goosemas, previously scheduled for this Saturday, Dec. 18, at the Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, Conn., has been postponed until Feb. 26. The band stated the cancelation is due to a touring party member testing positive for COVID-19. The band wrote, “We are absolutely heartbroken to relay the news that we have to reschedule this Saturday’s Goosemas show… Though the band and crew have been following all safety precautions, a member of our touring party tested positive for COVID-19 and we must take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first.”

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO