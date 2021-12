The mother-daughter duo beats all comers in the national tilt in Indian Wells.Two generations teamed up in one new sport and added up to gold in mid-December. In this case, those two generations — Kari Evans of Wilsonville and her daughter Ashley Robinson of West Linn — combined to win the national championship in Women's Doubles Pickleball - Level 4.0 - Age 19+. Robinson and Evans — who qualified for nationals by previously winning the Pacific Northwest Regional Pickleball Championships in Boise, Idaho, in June 2021 — won their latest title at the 2021 Margaritaville USA Pickleball National Championships in...

WILSONVILLE, OR ・ 1 HOUR AGO