ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Killeen, TX

30,000 military troops remain unvaccinated after mandate deadline passes

By Alex Gibbs
KTRE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - With the military COVID vaccine mandate deadline in the rearview mirror, there are still 12,000 service members across the military that remain unvaccinated. For these service members, refusing the vaccine and other incidents on their record will result in the military discharging them out of...

www.ktre.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

Biden’s vaccine mandate is blocked nationwide by federal judge

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The Biden administration’s mandate for federal contractors’ employees to be vaccinated will be halted nationwide, amid a slew of challenges from states that say the president overstepped his authority in requiring the COVID-19 shots. The...
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Biden's COVID vaccine mandate takes another hit in the courts

A U.S. district court in Georgia became the fourth court to enjoin a Biden administration vaccine mandate this week. As with the other trial and appellate courts, District Judge R. Stan Baker found that President Joe Biden had exceeded his authority in mandating the vaccine for all federal contractors. In the meantime, outgoing New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has ordered all private workers to be vaccinated.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Killeen, TX
Killeen, TX
Government
Killeen, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare#Covid#Texas A M Central Texas#Medicaid#The Supreme Court#Omicron
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC Bay Area

Federal Appeals Court Reinstates Biden Administration's Business Vaccine and Testing Mandate

A federal appeals court has reinstated the Biden administration's vaccine and testing requirement for private businesses that covers about 80 million American workers. The ruling by the 6th U.S. Court of Appeals in Cincinnati lifted a November injunction that had blocked the rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which applies to businesses with at least 100 workers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

103 of the 9,000 unvaccinated Marines are discharged: Military begins to discharge upwards of 30,000 active duty service members who are refusing the shot

The Marines are booting 103 active members for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, as military services begin to discharge up to 30,000 active duty service members who have continued to refuse the shot. The news comes months after Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered mandatory COVID vaccines for all US...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Public Health
YourErie

EXPLAINER: What next as high court wades into COVID mandate?

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Jan. 7 on whether the Biden administration can order workers at private companies and health care employees to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Until the court rules, millions of workers face a patchwork of requirements depending on where they live. HOW DID WE GET TO THIS […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
americanmilitarynews.com

Biden considering mandating troops get COVID vaccine booster

Last week the Pentagon said officials are actively discussing making the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots mandatory for all United States military service members despite the already thousands who are refusing or seeking exemptions for the initial set of vaccine shots. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Friday, no final decisions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Times

As Army hits mandate deadline, services ponder next moves

The Pentagon reached a tipping point Wednesday as the deadline for soldiers in the U.S. Army, the largest military service, passed to get the COVID-19 vaccination. Troops who refuse the mandatory shots or aren’t in the process of receiving an accepted exemption will find themselves in an administrative limbo until they’re out of the military.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy