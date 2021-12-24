How to Monitor User Activity with psacct or acct Tools

Apache has released Log4j version 2.15.0 to address the critical RCE vulnerability and users are urged to apply the update immediately. The Apache Foundation’s Log4j is a widely used open-source tool by enterprise apps and cloud services. The bad news is that a security vulnerability has been identified in this tool, reported by Alibaba Cloud Security Team’s Chen Zhaojun on November 24. The vulnerability is dubbed Log4Shell or LogJam by Lunasec and tracked as CVE-2021-44228.
Linux is an open-source, UNIX-like operating system that drives a large portion of the internet. The Linux kernel sits underneath many new technologies and platforms such as Android, SDN controllers, containers, and its services as a network OS and server. These high demands require the proper management, reliability, and availability of the hosted applications, websites, and underlying Linux OS.
The weakness of password management systems is a need to save passwords in a warehouse, which may be hacked. It would be hard to hack them if they were not kept in a warehouse. In this case, the weakness of modern password management systems will be removed. Therefore, we have...
Box, Inc. announced new monitoring and reporting tools for its Box Admin Console to help customers keep their businesses running smoothly and securely. These new capabilities include advanced reporting in Box Sign and Box Shield, automated verification controls, and an event stream that provides near real-time visibility into activity across Box.
Data backup is an important element of successful Linux administration. It is a skill set mastered by most Linux users and administrators. Whether you are after remote or local data backup solutions, it is important to consider the efficiency of a backup tool like Rdiff-backup.
This article explains how quickly you can learn to install, remove, update and search software packages using apt-get and apt-cache commands from the command line. This article provides some useful commands that will help you to handle package management in Debian/Ubuntu-based systems.
This article will help you to set up DNS (Domain Name System) on a Linux/Unix-based system. DNS is mainly used to resolve host-names, which means it can easily bind IP addresses into a fully qualified domain name (FQDN) like www.linuxteck.com or www.google.com to IP addresses like 166.62.27.62 or 172.217.166.110. It is one of the basements of the internet. When you look for a domain name in a browser, it sends a question over the net to take a look at the domain with its corresponding IP address. Once identified, it uses the IP address to retrieve the website’s information. This whole technique takes simply milliseconds. DNS terms are used by many names, like name servers, domain name systems, and nameservers.
The Google Stadia fiasco seemed to have left the way clear for Windows to be the server technology that would dominate video game services via streaming, especially seeing NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Moon, and obviously, Game Pass bet on Microsoft technology. However, it seems that Amazon Moon could take a turn in the future, as the company founded by Jeff Bezos has published three offers looking to hire software engineers specialized in Proton, DXVK, and Mesa.
Due to the extraordinary widespread use of the open-source Apache Log4j library, the saga of the Log4Shell (CVE-2021-44228) vulnerability is nowhere near finished. As Dr. Johannes Ullrich, Dean of Research at the SANS Technology Institute, recently noted, “Log4Shell will continue to haunt us for years to come.” His advice? “Dealing with Log4Shell will be a marathon. Treat it as such.”
The new Steam Client update comes less than a month after the previous update, which added support for VA-API hardware encoding on Linux, to greatly improves VA-API (Video Acceleration API) hardware decoding for Linux gamers using Steam’s Remote Play feature for playing local multiplayer games online. Also for Linux...
Datto is encouraging all MSPs to download a free script that it has developed and made available on GitHub for any Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) solution. This Endpoint Assessment Tool can enumerate potentially vulnerable systems, detect intrusion attempts, and inoculate Windows systems against Log4j attacks.
High-profile tech companies like LinkedIn, Netflix, Uber, and others proved the business case for combining Kafka, streaming data, data pipelines, and business analytics. In 2015, using Kafka event-streaming was still a new approach to computing that made it easier to “ingest” large volumes of data from data lakes. That allowed customers to blend enterprise applications with the cloud’s scale-out, distributed computing and microservices.
Docker is an extremely useful platform that enables developers to easily develop and deploy applications. In this article, we’ll look at how to use Docker containers to host multiple websites on a single server. One of the most significant benefits of using Docker containers is that they are lightweight, faster, and easier to manage.
Data replication is the process of copying your data across multiple servers to improve data availability and enhance the reliability and performance of an application. In MySQL replication, data is copied from a database from the master server to other nodes in real-time to ensure consistency of data and also to provide backup and redundancy. Let’s look at how to get it done on RHEL, Rocky, and AlmaLinux.
GoTestWAF is a tool for API and OWASP attack simulation that supports a wide range of API protocols including REST, GraphQL, gRPC, WebSockets, SOAP, XMLRPC, etc. It was designed to evaluate web application security solutions, such as API security proxies, web application firewalls, IPS, API gateways, and others.
Darktable 3.8 comes with major changes like a completely revamped keyboard shortcut system with support for controlling the app with other devices, such as game controllers or MIDI devices, a new diffuse or sharpen module that lets users simulate or revert diffusion processes to reconstruct images, as well as a new scene-referred blurs module that lets you accurately synthesize motion and lens blurs.
Manjaro Linux is out with version 21.2 "Qonos" ahead of the holidays, powered by the latest Linux 5.15 LTS kernel. Here's what's new!.
