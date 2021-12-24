Weather UK Christmas forecast: Met Office SEVERE snow warning as brutal blizzards, wind & -2C chill to hit on Boxing Day

BRITS have been told to brace for a icy -1C freeze as temperatures drop just days before Christmas - as weather warnings for snow are part in place.

The weather will become more chilly on Boxing Day, with a -2C Arctic chill expected as weather warnings for wind and snow set in place by the Met Office.

One forecaster says that if a particular weather system shapes up in the days to come, some areas could record a whopping 10 inches of snow on the big day, starting from early morning in many places.

Meanwhile, forecasters have predicted the exact date Brits will see snow this month - with with blizzards and biting winds blasting in some parts of the country.b Brian Gaze of The Weather Outlook has said it may well be a very white Christmas after all, and it'll be an "all-time classic" for snow fans.

The charts show temperatures as low as -6C in parts of Scotland, while snow would fall across much of the country - including in the south.

Bookies odds on a white Christmas

Bookies William Hill have slashed the odds on a White Christmas after meteorologists warned Brits to expect "unsettled weather".

Edinburgh and Leeds are joint favourites for snowy scenes, with odds of 4-9, while Newcastle, Birmingham and Manchester all sit at 10-11.

Scotland’s capital Edinburgh and Leeds now top the betting for a White Christmas.

William Hill spokesperson Rupert Adams said: "As ironic as this may sound, we’re now seeing forecasters slowly warming to the idea of a White Christmas.

"As soon as we ticked into the crucial five-day window of being able to forecast snow, those calling snow on the big day got a bit louder and as a consequence punters have been indulging in a festive flurry flutter with renewed confidence.

"After such a turbulent, and at times torrid, 12 months, wouldn’t it be magical to wake up on Christmas day to blankets of fluffy white snow!"

Met Office: 'We'll see it all on Christmas Day'

The Met Office says: 2Rain, sunshine and snow.

"We'll see it all across the UK on Christmas Day.

"But what will it be like where you are, here's the latest Christmas 4cast."

Christmas Day forecast for Manchester

Southern areas remaining rather cloudy through Christmas Day with occasional spells of drizzle.

A better prospect of some sunshine further north.

Feeling cold everywhere in a brisk and gusty wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Damp & Murky Xmas Day expected in London

A damp, murky Christmas Day for many, says the Met Office.

Some morning drizzle, then more persistent rain spreading northeast to many parts by evening.

Feeling rather chilly with a brisk easterly breeze developing.

Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Weather outlook for Sunday to Tuesday

Often cloudy, with rain at times for many areas, though some sunny spells also likely.

Sleet and hill snow in the north for a time on Sunday.

Becoming mild everywhere.

Why won’t my car start in the cold?

Not unlike humans needing layers of clothes to brave low temperatures, cars also need a little preparation to get going.

When cars won’t start, it’s often because their engine oil has thickened in the cold, which increases friction and makes it harder for the starter motor to spin the engine.

Cold, damp weather can sometimes play havoc on batteries as vehicle electrical systems have to work a lot harder.

The RAC says the majority of their winter call-outs are to do with car batteries.

Can I still have the Covid booster if I have a cold?

The short answer is yes.

If you are certain it is not Covid you are suffering with and you are well enough to leave home, you can get your third shot with confidence.

It might make you feel a bit rougher than if you weren’t ill, but overall it’s perfectly safe – and you can emerge from your sickly funk safe in the knowledge you are protected against coronavirus.

A cold shouldn’t have an effect on your body’s ability to build an immune response to the flu, even though it is fighting an illness.

NHS guidance says you should still attend your appointment even if you have a mild illness, including a common cold.

When will Winter be over?

When people are looking for the Winter season to be officially over, they can look forward to the Spring Equinox, which will mark the start of the Spring season.

The Summer Solstice will then signify that the Spring time has come to an end and hot and sunny Summer weather will be present until the next seasonal change.

Remembering the seasonal equinoxes and solstices are the key to knowing which time of year you are in.

Although a lot of territories experience differing weather conditions prior to the solstices and equinoxes, the dates are significant to know the official starts of the four seasons.

Heavy rain could dampen Christmas Day says Met Office

It's going to be a mixed bag of weather on Saturday.

The Met Office: "Heavy rain could dampen #Christmas day in the southwest.

"Surface water is possible throughout the afternoon so if you're planning on being on the roads on #ChristmasDay make sure you check the forecast and drive safely."

Met Office Outlook for Boxing Day to Tuesday

Often cloudy, with rain at times for many areas, though some sunny spells also likely.

Sleet and hill snow in the north for a time on Sunday.

Becoming mild everywhere.

Christmas Day weather summary from the Met Office

Occasional rain, some heavy, across southern areas of England and Wales; mild.

Dull, damp chilly, windy zone Northern Ireland towards East Anglia.

Bright and cold further north, wintry showers Shetland.

Weather will be a ‘battle’ for Brits

Director of Weathertrending, Sarah Thornton, told The Sun the UK will find itself in a “battleground” between freezing air coming from the Arctic and Scandinavia, and much milder air trying to head in from the Atlantic.

“Most models now suggest that the cold air will be winning and spreading lower temperatures southwards as we head through Christmas Day.

“However another assault of mild air will arrive from the southwest through the day, bringing rain. At the boundary between the two, there’s an increasing chance of snow.”

Santa's next stop is Japan, says Met Office

The Met Office has posted an update on it's very own Santa tracker.

The agency tweeted: "Santa's next stop is in the northern hemisphere, Japan

"He'll need his waterproof cover on the sleigh here as, just like the UK, they're expecting rain and possibly some snow for Christmas."

Avoid these when driving in the snow and ice

If you come across black ice, many drivers will hit the brakes and steer into a skid as they start to lose control – but that can be a dangerous move for in-experienced drivers. Instead, slowly take your foot off the accelerator and straighten up as your vehicle rides it out. Accelerating and braking too quickly is a recipe for disaster in icy conditions. Be sure to take it slow when turning and avoid any overtaking. It might seem urgent at the time, but it’s important not to take unnecessary journeys when it’s icy. If you do need to go somewhere, don’t take an unfamiliar route as road signs are likely to be covered in snow and phone reception could be limited. Some drivers rely on pouring boiling water over a frozen windscreen to remove ice, but it’s more than likely to crack the glass. Investing in a decent ice scrapper or de-ice spray can work just as well and will protect your windscreen. Don’t take any shortcuts and stay off rural roads as these might not have been cleared, and are often challenging even in warm weather. Stick to main roads as much as possible. Finally, don’t forget to top up your oil, fuel and screen-wash before every winter trip.

Odds slashed on coldest January

Leading bookmaker Coral has cut the odds on this January being the coldest since records began to just 2-1 (from 5-1) as forecasters warn of an end to the mild winter temperatures.

“We have enjoyed some very mild temperatures through December but the outlook for January looks a lot colder and we have slashed the odds on next month being the coldest first month of the year we have ever had,” said Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead.

Coral make Edinburgh the favourite for snow on Christmas Day, at odds of 3-1, with Newcastle the most likely of the English cities at 7-2 according to the odds.

Harry also said: “We are offering odds on all major UK cities for any punters dreaming of a White Christmas, with Edinburgh the most likely according to our odds”.

28th December to 6th January outlook

This period remains somewhat uncertain in detail, but generally sees a split between colder air to the north and milder air to the south.

Looking to remain unsettled with further spells of rain for most at first. To the south, mild, unsettled weather, with rain and occasional strong winds.

To the north, more settled conditions with brighter spells and winds slowly easing to lead to perhaps some frost or ice.

Becoming very mild across all areas in time. Along the boundary, potential for significant weather with snow likely at times, in addition to the associated wintry hazards.

It will be colder than average heading into January with any unsettled, milder spells most likely for the west and south.

New Zealand will not be as warm as Santa may have hoped

Auckland, New Zealand currently have temperatures of 18 degrees.

Warning for 4ins TODAY ahead of White Christmas

The UK is on snow alert on December 24, with four inches expected to fall today and more to blanket Britain on the big day itself.

After a frosty start on Christmas Eve, rain and hill snow will fall over Scotland before slowly moving south into northern England.

Thick fog will also cover much of the UK, while temperatures hover around 7C.

At least three inches of snow is expected to fall by lunchtime across areas in Central, Tayside & Fife, the Highlands, Strathclyde and Aberdeenshire, rising to four inches later in the day.

Weather forecast for London this evening and tonight

Rain and drizzle spreading northeastwards to all parts through the evening.

Becoming mainly dry after midnight though low cloud becoming extensive with some mist and fog patches developing.

Minimum temperature 3 °C.

Met Office will be tracking Santa!

Santa is currently taking off from the North Pole where it is very chilly and snowy.

Christmas Day forecast

Cold and windy. Scotland and much of northern England bright.