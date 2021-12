Karl Kimball, the Director of Golf at Hillandale Golf Course in Durham, N.C., and a former PGA Tour professional, has been living the paradox of the COVID-era golf industry for almost two years now: It's the best of times, it's the worst of times. He remembers one recent email that made him laugh in the midst of the madness. It came from a customer who had ordered a set of clubs, but like many of Kimball's customers—and many golfers around the world since the pandemic began—he was stuck in the purgatory of back order, with no set ship date.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO