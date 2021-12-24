ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

The Fantasy Baseball Process 2022 Edition is Now Available

By Jeff Zimmerman
fangraphs.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter just updating the appendix last year, The Process has been fully updated for next season and is available in digital (full and appendix) and print versions. A foreword by the great Phil Dussault, fresh off his amazing 2021 season, as well as our unique analysis of Phil’s...

fantasy.fangraphs.com

