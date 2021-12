Ripple could rise significantly once its legal problems are resolved. Ripple (XRP) has been drifting down over the last month. After peaking on Nov. 10 at $1.33 per token, it has been on a steady slide ever since then. As of Dec. 12, XRP-USD stood at 84.55 cents. That represents a drop of over 36% in one month. And while Ripple is currently being dragged along by prevailing crypto trends, its legal battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could be a game-changer for the crypto world.

7 DAYS AGO