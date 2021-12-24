ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

A New Horizon in Cancer Care: Liquid Biopsy

By Mehmet Sitki Copur, MD
cancernetwork.com
 1 day ago

Mehmet Sitki Copur, MD, gives his perspective on liquid biopsies and how they can be utilized in gastrointestinal cancer. Thanks to innovations in liquid biopsy platforms within the past decade, the oncology world is witnessing the transformation of precision medicine in cancer care. The first FDA approval of a liquid biopsy...

www.cancernetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Improving drug options for colorectal cancer patients

Patients with colorectal cancer were among the first to receive targeted therapies. These drugs aim to block the cancer-causing proteins that trigger out-of-control cell growth while sparing healthy tissues. But some patients are not eligible for these treatments because they have cancer-promoting mutations that are believed to cause resistance to these drugs.
CANCER
yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Frontline Immunotherapy-Based Regimens Shift Survival Outcomes for Patients With Metastatic RCC

Despite advanced in the field of renal cell carcinoma, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, says Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA. Great progress has been made using immunotherapy in the frontline setting for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC), including in 2021; however, most patients still die of the disease and more options and new targets are needed, according to a presentation by Moshe C. Ornstein, MD, MA, during the 2021 International Kidney Cancer Symposium.1.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Cilta-Cel Shows Further Promises in R/R Multiple Myeloma

Updated results from CARTITUDE-1 reveal deep and durable response to ciltacabtagene autoleucel treatment in patients with multiple myeloma. Ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) induced objective response in 97.9% of patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma and led to a stringent complete response (sCR) rate of 82.5%, according to updated findings from the phase 1b/2 CARTITUDE-1 trial (NCT03548207) that were presented during the 2021 ASH Annual Meeting.1.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Colorectal Cancer#Pancreatic Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Fda#Egfr#Nsclc#Journal#Pdac
targetedonc.com

In Older Patients With Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Ibrutinib Regimens Yield Superior Efficacy

Compared to those who received rituximab and bendamustine, elderly patients treated with ibrutinib-containing regimens for chronic lymphocytic leukemia saw a progression-free survival benefit. In older patients with previously untreated chronic lymphocytic leukemia, continued progression-free survival (PFS) improvement was demonstrated with ibrutinib (Imbruvica)–containing regimens compared with bendamustine plus rituximab (Rituxan; BR),...
CANCER
Beaumont Enterprise

Eliminating 5 barriers to cancer care

(BPT) - Health equity means everyone has access to and can benefit from quality healthcare. This is especially important when it comes to diseases such as cancer. Unfortunately, underserved communities, including ethnic and racial minority groups, older adults and those living in rural areas face numerous barriers, which can prevent them from seeking or receiving critical cancer care.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

BTK Inhibitors in the Presence of 17p Deletions or TP53 Mutation in CLL

Susan M. O’Brien, MD, on treating patients with 17p deletions and TP53 mutations who have chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Susan M. O’Brien, MD: There’s 1 group [of patients for whom I] always use BTK inhibitors, and those would be the patients who have a 17p deletion or a TP53 mutation. That’s based on information from 2 trials. One is the venetoclax [Venclexa]–obinutuzumab [Gazyva] trial [NCT02242942] where, although with 4-years to follow-up, there is no median PFS [progression-free survival] reached yet. There is a median PFS in that high-risk group. That was about 4 years, which is still quite good and much better than we would have ever gotten with chemotherapy in that population, but nevertheless, it’s about 4 years. We have data from last [American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting] looking at combining 4 trials that use frontline ibrutinib [Imbruvica] to look at the outcomes of patients with 17p deletion or TP53 mutation. Why do we have to combine 4 trials? The good news is that that population is generally a very small fragment of frontline patients. It’s a very common clonal evolution where patients who are developing resistance to therapies are likely to have 17p [deletion] or a TP53 mutation, but not in the upfront population. Any given trial generally doesn’t have a lot of those patients. But this pooled data provided the biggest data source ever, which was 89 patients with 17p [deletion] or TP53 mutations who got treated upfront with ibrutinib, and the 4-year progression-free survival was about 78%. Clearly, patients with 17p deletion have remissions that appear to be lasting longer than they would with venetoclax. What we don’t know is [whether or not] ibrutinib is just a better drug than venetoclax for that subset or is finite therapy not a good idea in that subset. If I felt like there was a patient for [whom] I didn’t want to give a BTK inhibitor—and I’ve already stated that I can hardly think of what that setting would be—but if I did give them venetoclax-obinutuzumab, I’m not sure I would stop at 1 year. I might leave them on continuous therapy. But if I’m going to use the regimen as it’s FDA approved, then in that setting, I’m definitely going to go with my BTK inhibitors because the data are better.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

A Look Behind Development of Pafolacianine for Tumor Detection During Ovarian Cancer Surgery

Philip S. Low, PhD, discusses the obstacles he overcame while creating pafolacianine and what other cancers he hopes will be improved with the use of this agent. Pafolacianine (Cytalux) was recently approved to help identify ovarian cancer lesions during surgical procedures. This new drug is said to work because it “lights up” cancer cells and allows clinicians to better identify these cells during surgery. When this treatment was used, 26.9% of patients had at least 1 cancerous lesion detected that was not previously seen during visual or tactile inspection.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
Medscape News

Financial Toxicity a Reality for Many Needing Cancer Care

Most cancer patients and survivors in the US say it's somewhat or very difficult to afford their cancer care, a recent survey from the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) shows. According to the survey, published on December 15, patients and survivors across all insurance types reported challenges...
CANCER
Anchorage Daily News

Letter: We need better cancer care

In 2012, I was diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer in my right breast. I received photon radiation therapy. In 2017, I was diagnosed with a second primary tumor in my left breast. Having already had photon radiation and to prevent a radiation overload and further complications, thankfully, I had access to a cutting-edge treatment called proton therapy. Unlike conventional X-ray radiation, proton therapy precisely targeted the cancerous cells and avoided the surrounding healthy tissues. As in my case, it can work miracles.
ANCHORAGE, AK
asapland.com

Cancer Tumors?

It is the uncontrolled growth of cells. These cells get divided and multiply very fast, sometimes secreting hormones lacking in normal body tissues. And stay attached to the adjacent tissues or organs. It leads to the formation of lumps known as tumors. Tumors are further classified into two types benign tumor and malignant tumor.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Avelumab Maintenance for Urothelial Carcinoma: Real-World Evidence

Daniel Petrylak, MD and Donald Barry Boyd, MD, MS, examine real-world data presented in the recent publication, “Avelumab first-line maintenance in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma: Applying clinical trial findings to clinical practice.”. Daniel Petrylak, MD: Hello, I’m Dr. Daniel Petrylak, professor of medicine and urology at the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
cancernetwork.com

Characterization of Blood- Based Molecular Profiling in Pancreatic Adenocarcinoma

Molecular profiling is being explored in pancreatic adenocarcinoma as a tool to assist with early detection, prognosis, and patient selection in targeted therapy clinical trials. Most cases of pancreatic adenocarcinoma (PDAC) are diagnosed in the metastatic or locally advanced stage. It is the fourth leading cause of cancer death in...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Development of a new gastric cancer model: Identification of gastric cancer stem cells

Researchers have succeeded in establishing a mouse model that develops gastric cancer closely resembling advanced human gastric cancer. Using this model, they have discovered gastric cancer stem cells, i.e. Lgr5+ gastric cancer cells, essential for the development, maintenance, and metastasis of cancer. The study provides an experimental system that enables detailed analysis of highly malignant gastric cancer and is expected to lead to the development of a breakthrough treatment for advanced human gastric cancer.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

End-of-Year Wrap Up: Examining Past, Present, and Future Developments in CLL

CancerNetwork® reflects on developments in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space throughout 2021 and potential future events that may take place in 2022 with Matthew S. Davids, MD, MMSc. The year 2021 played host to several developments in the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), including promising data related to...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

Self-Management Support in Cancer Care

The cancer care system lags in comparison to other chronic health conditions in this key area. We have entered an unprecedented era of treatment advancements, novel therapies, and improved survivorship for patients with cancer. Despite these rapid and ongoing advances, the cancer care system lags in comparison to other chronic health conditions around a key component of successful care—self-management support (SMS).1.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Researchers zero in on therapeutic target for aggressive uterine cancer

A team of scientists led by the University of Michigan Health Rogel Cancer Center has found that a class of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved drugs can effectively stop a highly aggressive type of uterine cancer in its tracks, paving a quick path toward new treatment strategies for a deadly cancer with limited therapeutic options.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Novel Mechanisms of Action in Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia

Susan M. O’Brien, MD: One of the most exciting things to see are the results of noncovalent BTK inhibitors because that will give us another type of drug to use in patients who are resistant to the first-generation BTK inhibitors. We’re always interested in CAR T[-cell therapy] data because we don’t have an approved [therapy] for CLL [chronic lymphocytic leukemia]. Some trials are combining CAR T’s with ibrutinib [Imbruvica]. [This is done] not to get responses, in fact they’re often combining them even in people who are resistant to ibrutinib because of the effect on the microenvironment with the use of ibrutinib and how that may have a positive impact on the CAR T-cell therapy. That’s quite interesting data that’s started to emerge.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy