Potter Guilty

Kim Potter's smiling mugshot after her convictions for the first- and second-degree manslaughter killing of Daunte Wright provided even more reason to doubt the sincerity of the former Minnesota cop's emotional testimony mocked as acting during the trial.
The ‘Home Alone’ actor who played brother Buzz McCallister in the popular movie franchise has been accused of trying to strangle his girlfriend during an argument at an Oklahoma City hotel. Ratray was arrested Wednesday on one count of domestic assault and battery by strangulation and another count...
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
In a bizarre case that has bewildered many, villagers reported a series of monkey attacks that killed 250 puppies in the Beed district of the Indian state of Maharashtra. Locals believe the killings came as “revenge” after dogs killed an infant monkey recently. According to media reports, the...
More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
The family of Sativa Transue, a 26-year-old American woman from Spokane, Washington who was found dead in her Cancun hotel room while on vacation with her boyfriend, said she looked like she had been “beaten to a bloody pulp” when Mexican authorities discovered her body on Saturday. “I received a...
January 31, 1996, was a particularly frigid winter day in Bolingbrook, Illinois. Facing -20°F weather and not wanting to leave the warmth of her bed, 13-year-old Rachel Marie Mellon decided to stay home from school and rest her sore throat. Rachel’s mother, Amy, left for work early that morning; she kissed her daughter goodbye unaware it would be her last time.
A Lutheran church in Chicago stepped up its inclusivity game big time earlier this month when it celebrated "rejoice Sunday" by welcoming its newly ordained gay pastor to lead the congregation in drag. St. Luke's Lutheran Church of Logan Square proudly took to Facebook on December 13 to share photographs of pastor Aaron Musser leading the service while dressed in a white dress and a blonde wig. "Today, we consider what it might be like to have a dress rehearsal for the kind of joy awaiting us on the other side of Advent. It’s been so hard to know what that joy will be because it’s been so long since some of us have been joyful. It’s been a difficult and tiring couple of years," Musser said in the Facebook post explaining why he decided to dress in drag for the service.
HOUSTON — A Houston man who scammed $1.6 million dollars in COVID-19 relief money is headed to prison for fraud and money laundering. A judge sentenced 30-year-old Lee Price III to 110 months -- or nine years and two months -- in federal prison Monday. Price pleaded guilty to wire...
A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
A U.S. Postal Service letter carrier was arrested Thursday for allegedly stealing credit cards and federal stimulus checks on his Essex County, N.J., delivery route after some of his thefts were captured on a hidden camera, according to authorities. Parrish Brookins, 29, of East Orange, was charged with one count...
A 14-year-old girl was shot and killed by police who opened fire on a Los Angeles department store while pursuing a suspect.The girl, whose name has not been released, was killed just before noon on Thursday while she was in a dressing room at a Burlington store in the San Fernando Valley’s North Hollywood neighbourhood.Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived at the store responding a call about a male suspect accused of assaulting a woman with a deadly weapon, Captain Stacy Spell told a news conference.Mr Spell said police began firing when they saw the suspect engaged...
An Ohio woman who believed she was in a relationship with an army general has been indicted after being accused of sending money to romance scammers and then helping her scammers take $590,000 from three others, Missouri court documents show. Linda Matson is accused of willfully defrauding individuals of money...
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. Secret Service named a pandemic fraud recovery coordinator Tuesday, saying stolen benefits are nearing $100 billion. Roy Dotson, formerly assistant special agent in charge of the Jacksonville, Fla., field office will assume the role. "The Secret Service currently has more than 900 active criminal...
