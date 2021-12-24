Sandy Springs approves contract for public safety building fiber project

DeKalb County was texting and emailing more than half a million people Thursday, warning them about the omicron variant and encouraging them to stay safe during the holidays. The county said it was activating the CodeRED emergency notification system to send the alert to 566,000 local subscribers. It also planned to use geolocation services to send the message to visitors and commuters in the county.

