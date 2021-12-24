Tier Force Heroes Ranks The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Of Ice Dungeons

Like many Zelda fans, I’m finishing out 2021 anxiously awaiting news regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While feeling the sting of disappointment that The Game Awards produced no such Zelda content (a wound purely of my own making!), I’ve scratched my open-world itch by diving into Halo: Infinite, which released in full in early December. As Halo fans know, the franchise has always featured massive explorable maps, but until now, never an open world—and my Hylia, does it deliver! I have to say—at the risk of a thousand mocking tweets—the influence of Breath of the Wild is unmistakable. In fact, it arguably builds upon the formula in a way that absorbs the criticisms leveled at the 2017 Switch game and thereby improves it.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO