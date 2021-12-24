ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Tier Force Heroes Ranks The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly Of Ice Dungeons

By Editorials
zeldadungeon.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIce to see you! The crew at Zelda Dungeon are back at it with another episode of Tier Force Heroes! In this episode of Tier Force Heroes, Gooey Fame, Corey Richmond, and Skull Kid Nico...

www.zeldadungeon.net

Comments / 0

Related
attackofthefanboy.com

10 Most Anticipated Nintendo Switch Games in 2022

With an already stellar arsenal of games in its library, it’s hard to think how Nintendo could outdo themselves with Switch games in 2022. That is until you look at the list of forthcoming titles, packed with much-hyped sequels and series re-boots, and you realize that the console is looking at a year of great releases.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dungeon Munchies - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Venture into a mysterious dungeon to defeat, and cook, the undead. That's right, eat them in the right way and you can gain new skills and abilities. Mix and match recipes to find a playstyle for you.
RECIPES
godisageek.com

Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition review

Grim Dawn has been around on PC for about 5 years, although it seems like longer. This is partly down to the fact that it’s not particularly pretty (compared to the older Diablo III, for example), but also because outside of the PC community it’s rarely spoken about, to the point that most people assume it’s an older title.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Xbox Game Pass brings Mortal Kombat 11, Firewatch, and more in December

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are getting a new set of games in the last few weeks of December. The line up includes Firewatch (a mystery game about exploring the woods), Mortal Kombat 11 (a very gory fighting game), Broken Age (an adventure game that feature the voices of Elijah Wood and Jack Black), and The Gunk (a new game about space truckers).
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#Gooey Fame
pocketgamer.com

Thetan Arena tier list - Best heroes ranked

Released earlier this month, Thetan Arena has become increasingly popular with each passing day. It currently sits at 6.5 million players, all grinding to earn THC coins. If you are planning to climb the ranks and are looking for the best hero in Thetan Arena, you are in the right place. Check out our Thetan Arena tier list, where we have ranked the heroes from best to worst.
VIDEO GAMES
pocketgamer.com

War of the Visions tier list - The best characters ranked

War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius, is a free-to-play, tactical 3D role-playing game (RPG) for Android and iOS devices, published by Square Enix. Since it has a large unit pool to choose from, we decided to make it easier for you and sort them from best to worst on our War of the Visions tier list!
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Pokémon Unite Tier List for December 2021: The best Pokémon ranked

Pokémon Unite has recently had a massive update. Developers have added a new map skin for Remoat Stadium, revealed the moveset for the upcoming Pokémon Dragonite, and has made changes to a few of the Pokémon such as buffs, nerfs, and adjustments to their kits in the latest patch update. This Pokemon Unite Tier List for December 2021 will provide players with the best meta picks of the season.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Would You Like to See Terrako in Breath of the Wild 2?

Spoilers for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity below, read at your own risk. The year is quickly coming to a close and soon we will welcome 2022 with excitement and anticipation for the newest Zelda installment. In recent announcements and directs Nintendo has teased that the sequel Breath of the Wild will be coming in 2022. Everyone, myself included, has made predictions, and expressed their hopes and wishes for the newest game. So, what about everyone’s favorite little Guardian Terrako from Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity? Do you think that we will see him in Breath of the Wild 2?
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
zeldadungeon.net

Nintendo Minute Comes to an End with Emotional Final Episode

If you’re a fan of Nintendo or its many franchises, there’s a good chance you’re familiar with Nintendo Minute. Hosted by Kit Ellis and Krysta Yang, Nintendo Minute (which is never a minute, as the program’s catchphrase gleefully declares) was a weekly variety show featuring a wide array of different content. Some episodes would focus on news or a gaming industry event, others would discuss specific games or gaming topics, and occasionally the hosts would engage in competitive challenges, both in game and in the real world. The pair’s infectious positivity and the diversity of content covered made this a fun and engaging show to keep up with important Nintendo info. Sadly, all good things must come to an end. With an emotional, retrospective finale, Nintendo Minute has aired its last episode.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which Zelda Characters Belong on the Naughty List?

Christmas is approaching. Santa is making his list and checking it twice, preparing coal for the naughty and presents for the nice. Santa Claus is coming to Hyrule, but some of its denizens might be disappointed with the contents of their stockings. Most of Hyrule’s inhabitants are kind-hearted and deserving of their holiday haul, but the Zelda series has its fair share of mischief makers who jeopardize their presents with troublesome behavior. These characters aren’t the evil, diabolical villains that threaten the world’s well-being. They’re more like annoying rascals or underhanded scoundrels. Which Zelda characters belong on the naughty list?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Check Out This Beautiful Breath of the Wild Speedpaint Video

The scenery and locales of Breath of the Wild are still captivating artists everywhere, and the artist MalMakes is no exception! MalMakes takes us through a time lapse of their acrylic painting based on the Great Fairy Fountain found in the Akkala region from Breath of the Wild!. The Akkala...
VISUAL ART
pocketgamer.com

Illusion Connect Tier List - Every hero ranked

Updated on December 23rd, 2021 - updated the tier list, added upcoming units Campanella and Chaturaji. Welcome to PocketGamer's Illusion Connect Tier List! When you start playing Illusion Connect, you want to have the best head start possible - you want a powerful lineup that can help you get to the late game, and that can easily defeat all the Nightmares and bosses that lie ahead. I can't stress just how important it is to have some powerful partners by your side. For that reason, this Illusion Connect tier list is going to be your best friend all throughout the game.
VIDEO GAMES
seoulbeats.com

New World Reveals the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly Sides of Humanity

Netflix’s latest original series, New World, draws many similarities to the renowned Squid Game, sans the killings, thankfully. As per its title, New World invites six celebrities (Eun Ji-won, Kim Hee-chul, Lee Seung-gi, Park Na-rae, Jo Bo-ah, and Exo’s Kai) onto an island of the same name for six days where they play games to win (or lose) nyang, the local cryptocurrency.
TV SERIES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is Halo Infinite a Road Map for a Better Open-World Zelda Game?

Like many Zelda fans, I’m finishing out 2021 anxiously awaiting news regarding the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While feeling the sting of disappointment that The Game Awards produced no such Zelda content (a wound purely of my own making!), I’ve scratched my open-world itch by diving into Halo: Infinite, which released in full in early December. As Halo fans know, the franchise has always featured massive explorable maps, but until now, never an open world—and my Hylia, does it deliver! I have to say—at the risk of a thousand mocking tweets—the influence of Breath of the Wild is unmistakable. In fact, it arguably builds upon the formula in a way that absorbs the criticisms leveled at the 2017 Switch game and thereby improves it.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Super Robot Wars 30 DLC 2 Comes Dec. 24; New English Screenshots Released

Today Bandai Namco shared news about the second DLC package that will be released for Super Robot Wars 30. The package will release on December 24, just in time for Christmas. It’ll include mecha and characters from the following franchises:. Gundam Barbatos Lupus Lex – Mobile Suit Gundam Iron-Blood...
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Which is the Best Iteration of the Hookshot?

Since its introduction in A Link to the Past, the hookshot has been one of Link’s most popular tools. Zipping the hero over gaps and across rooms, acquiring this spring-loaded item usually represents a major evolution for movement and exploration capabilities. It frequently has the ability to damage or stun enemies, making it a useful combat supplement in many situations. The hookshot has changed significantly in design over the years, but its utility has remained very much the same. Which iteration of the hookshot is your favorite?
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Fan Fiction Friday: Disguise (I Saw Daddy Kissing Hylia)

There were many legends about Hylia’s Day that breathed through the mouths of Hylian parents around this time of year, lulling their children to sleep in soft, warm beds that contradicted the warring weather outside, which was cold, dark, and lonely. But the inside was warm and soft. Family was here, and nothing could be warmer.
ENTERTAINMENT
zeldadungeon.net

Get Your Umbrella Ready and Check Out This “Song of Storms” Cover

I admit it; I have a few things that I gravitate towards in a potentially unhealthy way. Apple pie, five more minutes of sleep in the morning that turns into 20, and literally any cover of a certain song from Ocarina of Time. That soundtrack to me is just brilliant from start to finish. In fact, both Nintendo 64 Zelda releases have stellar music, and one song that appears in both, among a few other games since, is still my all-time favorite. The “Song of Storms” has this unnerving yet also entrancing and hypnotic melody to it that always sucks me into another world.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Zelda Creature Would You Want Pulling Santa’s Sleigh?

Picture, if you will, a snowy winter night in the frozen wastes of North Hyrule. A cheery fire burns in the hearth of your wooden mountain cabin. Frosty air blows puffs of snow into gentle drifts that flutter past the windows. Everything is peaceful and content, if a bit chilly. Suddenly, a raucous noise disturbs you from your rest. You wearily climb out of your comfortable armchair and shuffle over to the window. A lumbering form kicks up a cloud of snow as it barrels towards the cottage. As it approaches, you can make the shape of a large sled. Atop it stands a huge barrel chested man with a flowing beard. His hearty laugh echoes in the once-still night. The sleigh is pulled by eight…. well I don’t quite know what they are. That is for you to decide.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy