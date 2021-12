The Los Angeles Dodgers fell short of their goal of repeating as World Series champions this year, but still had plenty to be proud of as they tied a franchise record with 106 wins and posted the best run differential in baseball for a fourth consecutive season. With the offseason now in full swing, players are enjoying time with their families and getting ready to celebrate the holidays. MLB business is effectively at a standstill due to the lockout that began this month.

MLB ・ 22 HOURS AGO