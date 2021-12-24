ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

France posts new record daily COVID-19 infections

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23zpDP_0dVU1Alt00
People wait for a taxi after arriving ahead of Christmas at Paris Gare de Lyon railway station, amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Paris, France, December 24, 2021. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France hit another COVID-19 infection record on Friday, with the daily figure getting close to 100,000, a trend that prompted the government to convene a special meeting on the pandemic on Monday which could trigger new restrictions on movement.

Health authorities reported 94,124 new daily COVID-19 cases on Friday while the number of people hospitalised for the disease reached a seven-month high at close to 16,200, according to official data.

The seven-day moving average of new cases, which evens out weekly data reporting irregularities, also reached a new record of 66,417, a total that has tripled in just one month.

The number of COVID-19 related deaths climbed by 167 over 24 hours, bringing the total to 122,462. France's total number of cases since the outbreak of the pandemic stands at 8.98 million, the seventh highest in the world.

Earlier in the day, the French presidential palace said President Emmanuel Macron would convene a COVID-19 meeting Monday at 1500 GMT, which will be followed immediately by a cabinet meeting.

France plans to pass a law transforming its health pass needed to do some jobs and to go to cinemas and bars into a "vaccination" pass in the first half of January.

The main aim of a vaccination pass will be to do away with the option of obtaining a valid certificate by testing negative instead of having the vaccine shots.

The government is hoping that measure will be enough to contain the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the disease, which already accounts for 20% of new infections in France.

Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Germany warned to lock down NOW as Holland braces for ‘Code Black’ hospital chaos & new covid strain emerges in Belgium

GERMANY is being urged to go into lockdown NOW amid spiralling Covid cases as a horrifying fourth wave of the deadly bug strikes Europe. As hospitals become overwhelmed in Holland, the country is bracing for a "Code Black" scenario meaning medics may be forced to choose who lives and dies, while the new super strain has emerged in Belgium.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Italy makes life uncomfortable for unvaccinated people

Italy is making life more uncomfortable for unvaccinated people this holiday season, excluding them from indoor restaurants, theaters and museums starting Monday to reduce the spread of coronavirus and encourage vaccine skeptics to get their shots. Italian police can check whether diners in restaurants or bars have a "super" green...
PUBLIC HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

This Country Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In The World

At this point, since COVID-19 began to affect people in late 2019 or early 2020, there have been over 260 million confirmed cases worldwide, and almost 5.2 million deaths. These numbers are considered by many experts to be much too low. When the worldwide death figure crossed five million, Amber D’Souza, professor of epidemiology at […]
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emmanuel Macron
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Paris#French#Omicron
The Independent

Travel rules: Latest restrictions in France, Ireland, Italy and US

This week has seen another round of travel restrictions imposed on travellers to the UK. Pre-departure tests are now required – in addition to self-isolation until a negative post-arrival PCR result is received. The new rules apply to fully vaccinated passengers.The moves place the UK as an outlier among European countries in terms of onerous rules for vaccinated travellers. But other nations have also tightened restrictions in response to concerns about the omicron variant of coronavirus.These are the key changes.ItalyThe government has introduced a new “super green” pass, requiring the holder to be fully vaccinated or with proof of recent...
TRAVEL
evalleytimes.com

Brigitte Macron: The far right is trying to establish that she is a transgender The pre-campaign in France is triggered by fake news

Can Charlotenism wear the legitimacy of a political platform? The answer is yes. Just look Campaigning before the French election With the stoicism that the move toward the 2022 presidential election is inevitable, I agree, then, without believing, to see Charlotenism make a great gravitational pull. The impossible promise of returning to the golden age of full employment and the rhetorical competition for the recovery of a lost paradise pollute discussions and consciences. Soon they will be singing tangos in the election campaign. A sigh from Anipal Troylo’s pontoon and the voice of Polish Goenetchi, “You will never see me like you do …” and “Everything is dead, I know.”
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

China reports 77 new COVID-19 cases on Dec 21 vs 81 a day earlier

BEIJING, Dec 22 (Reuters) - China reported 77 new confirmed coronavirus cases for Dec. 21, down from 81 a day earlier, its health authority said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, 57 were locally transmitted, according to a statement by the National Health Commission, unchanged from a day earlier. Most of the new local cases were in the northwestern province of Shaanxi.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wabcradio.com

France’s First Lady set to sue over allegations she is transgender

PARIS, FRANCE (77WABC) – The wife of French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take legal action over a conspiracy theory that she is transgender and was born a man. The lies about the 68-year-old have been spread by accounts opposed to her husband including those on the political far-right, anti-vaccine groups, and from the QAnon conspiracy movement.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
Reuters

Poland's daily COVID death toll hits fourth wave record

WARSAW, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Poland's daily death toll from COVID-19 during the fourth wave of the pandemic has climbed to a record 669, the health ministry said on Wednesday, as the country battles high infection rates with tighter restrictions. "This is the effect of these last weeks, when the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Thrillist

The CDC Has Added 3 More Countries, Including Italy, to its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continues to update its COVID-19 travel recommendation weekly. Recent weeks have seen an uptick in the number of countries added to its Level 4 warning level, the highest of its four-tier system. On Monday, December 13, the CDC added another three countries...
WORLD
Reuters

Italy reports record 50,599 coronavirus cases on Friday, 141 deaths

ROME (Reuters) - Italy reported a second successive record daily tally of COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new cases hitting 50,599 against 44,595 a day earlier, the health ministry said. The number of coronavirus-related deaths fell to 141 from 168 on Thursday. Italy has registered 136,386 deaths linked to COVID-19...
WORLD
The Independent

Will there be a lockdown after Christmas as Omicron cases rise?

The emergence of the Omicron variant is causing concern around the world, not least because it is thought to be highly transmissible and because the 32 mutations of its spike protein suggest it might be able to resist current vaccines.The UK has recorded more than 74,000 confirmed cases of the strain so far and at least 18 deaths, prompting fresh fears that more severe social restrictions could soon be imposed on the British public.But prime minister Boris Johnson has declared that no further restrictions will be introduced before Christmas, explaining that “that people can go ahead with their plans”,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy