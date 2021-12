Early next year, we will once again revisit the world of ELEX. The sequel will once again bring us to the sci-fi/fantasy hybrid world with a much bigger story and threat about to be unleashed. The first game was also filled to the brim with content, as is generally the style with RPGs, and it seems the second game will be similar. It also will have another thing similar to the first title, seemingly no post-launch content planned.

