Under the light of the beaver moon and a flashlight, Kai Lee of Madison retells a passage from Refugee by Alan Gratz. (Photo courtesy of The Country School) The Country School 5th graders replicated the journey of three fictional refugees from Refugee by Alan Gratz with their own family members as the culmination of their STEAM unit Wet Feet, Dry Feet. Refugee braids together the stories of three children: Josef, a Jewish boy in 1930s Nazi Germany; Isabel, a Cuban girl in 1994; and Mahmoud, a Syrian boy in 2015. All three endured harrowing journeys in search of refuge and traveled from stopping point to stopping point using only the aid of the moon.

MADISON, CT ・ 3 DAYS AGO