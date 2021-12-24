Detroit Lions' 2021 Week 16 Friday Injury Report: 7 Players Questionable

The Detroit Lions will be without cornerback Amani Oruwariye when they take the field this Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn must continue to find ways to stop the Falcons' offense, including Cordarrelle Patterson, who presents a unique set of challenges for most NFL defenses.

“I think this one thing that this team has done in particular is utilize their talent to help those guys be successful. I don’t know if this is true or not, but I think I’m dead on, this is probably the most productive he’s been -- I’m talking about offensively -- throughout his career," Glenn told reporters this week.

Glenn added, "You have to give a lot of credit to that head coach (Arthur Smith), offensive coordinator (Dave Ragone), as far as putting him in those positions. But, you’re right because they have a lot of different personnel packages and we have to make sure that we don’t get so lost in all of the different personnel packages, which allows our guys to just go out there and play and just be aware of where he’s at and understand he’s a threat. That’s what we always do each week, ‘Who are the guys that are threats to make sure we can try to take those guys out?’”

Jared Goff and Amani Oruwariye Unlikely to Play against Falcons

The Detroit Lions will likely be without their starting quarterback and cornerback against the Atlanta Falcons.

Highest-Priced Linebacker Lions Should Sign This Offseason

Should the Detroit Lions target Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry in free agency?

Why Quandre Diggs Returning to Detroit Lions Should Be Intriguing for Defense

Should Lions pursue safety Quandre Diggs in the offseason?

Detroit Lions' Friday injury report

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.