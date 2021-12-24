ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wag the dog: Biden's German Shepherd puppy Commander plays fetch on the South Lawn - as Psaki's suggestion a bad news day would produce a White House pet resurfaces

By Nikki Schwab
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

President Joe Biden's new German Shepherd puppy Commander was spotted Friday playing fetch with a handler on the South Lawn.

The First Dog was spotted by reporters who were waiting for the president and first lady's motorcade to depart - as they made a Christmas Eve visit to Children's National Hospital and then to a Biden-themed Christmas tree in Washington, D.C.

Commander debuted on the heels of Sen. Joe Manchin torpedoing Biden's Build Back Better bill and as the fast-moving Omicron variant was tearing through the U.S., which brought renewed attention to a quip made by press secretary Jen Psaki in June.

'I've been joking, although maybe it might be true, that we're waiting for a bad news day for that to come out,' Psaki said. 'If you see a tail wagging coming out of the briefing room, you'll know something bad is about to happen.'

At the time, Psaki was being asked about the anticipated White House cat, which is now expected to arrive in Washington in January.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L2jsY_0dVTz5Tx00
President Joe Biden's new German Shepherd puppy Commander was spotted Friday playing fetch with a handler on the South Lawn
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mvmka_0dVTz5Tx00
Reporters captured Commander, who made his White House debut Monday, outside on the South Lawn as they waited for the Bidens' motorcade to depart 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QIxoi_0dVTz5Tx00
Commander was playing in the South Lawn in advance of the president and first lady's visit to Children's National Hospital in Washington
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SbotX_0dVTz5Tx00
Commander, who the president said Friday is 15 weeks old, was spotted playing fetch with a handler Peter Neal 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OAhk9_0dVTz5Tx00
The German Shepherd puppy watches his handler Peter Neal toss a ball on the South Lawn on Christmas Eve 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CVTOn_0dVTz5Tx00
Peter Neal (right) walks behind Commander Biden (left) as the two played fetch Friday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMfc0_0dVTz5Tx00
White House press secretary Jen Psaki had joked in June that the arrival of a new pet, which at the time was expected to be a cat, would coincide with a 'bad news day' 

The cat, a female, has been living with a foster family who are acquaintances with the Bidens.

The Bidens gave their rescue dog, Major, to family friends, after the German Shepherd had two biting incidents while living at the White House, including one dealing with a Secret Service agent.

Major made history when he moved in in January, as the first, first rescue pet.

'After consulting with dog trainers, animal behaviorists, and veterinarians, the First Family has decided … it would be safest for Major to live in a quieter environment with family friends,' the first lady's spokesman Michael LaRosa confirmed to New York Times reporter Katie Rogers on Monday.

'This is not in reaction to any new or specific incident, but rather a decision reached after several months of deliberation as a family and discussions with experts,' LaRosa added.

The Bidens 13-year-old German Shepherd Champ passed away in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MQZL4_0dVTz5Tx00
WAG THE DOG? The dog made its debut Monday, a bad news day for the White House thanks to Sen. Joe Manchin and the Omicron COVID variant
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZDJr0_0dVTz5Tx00
The president and first lady walk Commander into the White House 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xcz4c_0dVTz5Tx00
The White House shared a video of President Joe Biden greeting the puppy outside 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aNh78_0dVTz5Tx00
President Joe Biden gives Commander a treat in the White House

On Friday morning, Commander was receiving belly rubs and playing with a tennis ball as the motorcade departed.

At Children's National Hospital, the president told the young patients about Commander - outing him for chewing Biden's slipper that morning.

'He's 15 weeks old,' the president said, showing one child a photo of the dog on his cell phone.

Biden said they'd maybe bring the dog to the hospital in the summer.

The White House's previous occupant, former President Donald Trump, never had a presidential pet.

Former President Barack Obama brought Bo, Portuguese Water Dog, to the White House in April 2009.

He had promised daughters Sasha and Malia they could get a dog for enduring his 2008 presidential campaign.

The Obamas got a second Portuguese Water Dog, Sunny, in August 2013.

During a Christmas event in 2013, Sunny memorably knocked over a toddler.

