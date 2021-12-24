Federal Student Loan Repayment Moratorium Extended To May

The student loan machinery is cranking back to life. After more than a two-year timeout, almost 27 million borrowers with federal student loans will be expected to restart their payments in May. Those loans have essentially been frozen in time since March 2020 because of the pandemic. Most federal borrowers...
For millions of Americans with student debt, the pause the federal government placed on loan repayment is coming to an end. Payments are currently suspended, without interest, for most federal student loan borrowers through January 2022. This policy does not apply to private student loans. Starting in February, the U.S....
(Missourinet) President Biden has extended the pause on federal student loan payments and interest charged through May 1, because of the ongoing pandemic. Payments were scheduled to resume in the New Year. Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush from St. Louis continues to push for a full cancellation of existing student loan...
The Biden administration said Wednesday that it will extend student loan payment relief through May 1.
The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Have you taken advantage of student loan relief? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Now that the Omicron variant has allowed the pandemic to reintroduce itself (its name is COV), the Biden administration is giving student loan borrowers a bit of relief by allowing them to put off making payments for a few months past the deadline that had previously been set. According to BuzzFeed News, President Joe Biden […]
The federal student loan pause could soon come to an end. Many borrowers aren't ready. Since March 2020, payments on federal student loans have been paused and the federal student loan interest rate has been set to 0%. This moratorium is currently scheduled to expire at the end of January 2022, meaning your loan payments could kick back in on Feb. 1.
Washington, D.C. — Today, the Biden administration announced it is extending the payment pause for approximately 40 million federal student loan borrowers through May 1, 2022. Last week, the Center for American Progress sent a letter to the administration calling for an extension of the student loan payment pause for the duration of the national emergency. Jared C. Bass, senior director for Higher Education at CAP, issued the following statement in response:
Center for American Progress urged Biden to extend the student-loan payment pause on Monday. As an alternative, CAP recommended waiving interest and returning defaulted borrowers to good standing. Payments resume in 43 days, and many borrowers worry they cannot afford another monthly bill. The clock is ticking toward the resumption...
Earlier this year, The Washington Post asked readers to share with us their student loan stories. Nearly 400 of you responded. Some expressed regrets. Others frustration. Most hoped for a wholesale makeover of a federal lending system they called unnecessarily complex and unforgiving. As the Biden administration prepares to lift...
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is considering extending the moratorium on federal student loan payments just weeks before it is set to expire as the highly transmissible omicron variant of the coronavirus poses a new threat to the economy. A spokesperson for the Education Department said Tuesday that the...
One of the benefits enjoyed due to the start of the Pandemic is how payments, interest accruals, and collections of defaulted federal student loans have been frozen. This hold started with the CARES Act, then due to extensions from former President Donald Trump, former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, and President Biden. by Executive order, President places repayment on hold till the end of January 2022.
Biden is cutting some paperwork for student-loan borrowers applying for an income-driven plan next year. Those borrowers can self-report their income without tax documentation through July 31, 2022. This comes as Biden is preparing to transition 43 million student-loan borrowers back into repayment on Feb. 1.
Over the past two years, many student borrowers have enjoyed a variety of student loan relief. However, as the year draws to a close, for some, that break is now coming to a close, and many borrowers will be left scrambling.
As millions of federal student loan borrowers are set to start repaying their student loans in roughly two months, a group of Democratic senators are calling on President Joe Biden to waive interest, which has been set at zero percent throughout most of the coronavirus pandemic. The move could save borrowers millions of dollars a month even as repayments kick back in.
The payment pause on federal student loans has been extended until May 1, 2022, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday. This decision comes after calls from prominent Democrat lawmakers like Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urging the president to postpone repayment amid economic uncertainty surrounding the omicron variant.
Comments / 0