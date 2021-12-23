Thursday PM Forecast: Above average temperatures arrive

Monday will be cooler than Sunday but still well above normal, in the low 60s. Winds will stay light out of the northeast and clouds will steadily increase. Lows will drop to the low 50s tonight with scattered showers, mainly north. Rain totals will stay low. OKC could have a brief shower early Tuesday. Tuesday afternoon will be warm and windy with extreme fire danger. Another front arrives late and highs will drop to the low 50s Wednesday. Temperatures slowly climb and New Years Eve will be pleasant with evening temperatures in the 60s and 50s. A powerful front arrives Saturday with plummeting temperatures. A light winter mix is possible Saturday or Sunday. It all depends on the depth and timing of the cold air – stay tuned!

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK ・ 9 MINUTES AGO