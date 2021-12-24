Our 6 Favorite Hunker Design Club Discussions of 2021

Many say the kitchen is the heart of the home. Though this was certainly true before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it appears even more apropos nearly two years later. According to recent surveys, 85% of American adults changed the way they prepare and eat food during the pandemic. Another survey found that 44% cooked at home more often. The same survey found 31% tried new recipes and 23% experimented with new techniques during and after the pandemic. 25% of those surveyed spent more time cooking with family in 2021 than before the pandemic hit. Clearly, our kitchens are one of the most important spaces in our homes. They not only produce the meals we eat, but also serve as the hub for dinner parties, date nights and other memorable experiences. As one might imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic also exposed many of the aesthetic and functional flaws in our outdated, underused kitchens. The “​​2021 Renovation Trends” report published by Houzz in June notes that spending is up and kitchens are at the receiving end. According to the Houzz study, “home renovation spend has grown 15% in the last year to a median $15,000.” Kitchen projects have represented “the most popular among renovating homeowners” during this time. The Houzz survey found that “investment on major remodels of large kitchens jumped 14% to $40,000 in 2020.” If you too are planning a kitchen remodel either this year or next, follow below for some inspiration from our project archives. We detail six of our favorite kitchen remodels to inspire your next renovation.

