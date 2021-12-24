ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Our 6 Favorite Hunker Design Club Discussions of 2021

By Lisa Marie Basile, MFA
hunker.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunker Design Club is a community space on Facebook for like-minded design enthusiasts. It's filled with DIY ideas, before and after photos of renovated spaces, and lots of fun, informative conversations. Whether you're looking for inspiration on updating an old, stuffy living room or you're seeking bookshelf decor...

www.hunker.com

Comments / 0

Related
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elise
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Family Handyman

10 Luxury Shower Design Ideas

Get inspired by these luxury showers from Instagram and turn your bathroom into a self-care oasis!. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hunker Design Club#Facebook#Roman#Uv Rays
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
laurauinteriordesign.com

Our Favorite Kitchen Remodels to Inspire Your Project

Many say the kitchen is the heart of the home. Though this was certainly true before the COVID-19 pandemic struck, it appears even more apropos nearly two years later. According to recent surveys, 85% of American adults changed the way they prepare and eat food during the pandemic. Another survey found that 44% cooked at home more often. The same survey found 31% tried new recipes and 23% experimented with new techniques during and after the pandemic. 25% of those surveyed spent more time cooking with family in 2021 than before the pandemic hit. Clearly, our kitchens are one of the most important spaces in our homes. They not only produce the meals we eat, but also serve as the hub for dinner parties, date nights and other memorable experiences. As one might imagine, the COVID-19 pandemic also exposed many of the aesthetic and functional flaws in our outdated, underused kitchens. The “​​2021 Renovation Trends” report published by Houzz in June notes that spending is up and kitchens are at the receiving end. According to the Houzz study, “home renovation spend has grown 15% in the last year to a median $15,000.” Kitchen projects have represented “the most popular among renovating homeowners” during this time. The Houzz survey found that “investment on major remodels of large kitchens jumped 14% to $40,000 in 2020.” If you too are planning a kitchen remodel either this year or next, follow below for some inspiration from our project archives. We detail six of our favorite kitchen remodels to inspire your next renovation.
RECIPES
yankodesign.com

Cozy bedrooms designed to inspire you with the best interior design ideas

The most important and sacred space in our home is our bedroom! It’s our happy place, a space where we can simply sprawl on our bed and de-stress after a long day of adulting. My bedroom is quite honestly my favorite place and my ultimate safe haven. However, in our modern urban homes, with their limited amount of space, it can be a task to do up our bedroom exactly the way we want to! But that doesn’t mean we do not try. Here’s a collection of inspiring and gorgeous bedroom designs that will surely prove to be major interior goals for you! These comforting and minimal bedroom designs will get you motivated to give your bedroom the makeover it truly deserves. Enjoy!
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
WTRF

Cozy Up Your Living Space with These Simple Design Tips

It doesn’t have to be cold outside to appreciate a warm and inviting living space. But when crisp fall air arrives or temperatures drop on a blustery winter day, there’s nothing better than kicking back and relaxing in a comfortable atmosphere. Creating a cozy space is easier than...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

8 Brilliant Small Kitchens from 2021 House Tours — and the Products That Make Them Great

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s easy to see why so many cities — often home to apartments with teeny tiny kitchens — have such great food delivery services. It can be tempting to order takeout when your space just doesn’t feel equipped for cooking. Luckily, there are some great hacks, tips, and products out there that can make even the smallest of kitchens look high-end and feel completely functional.
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

Designers' Favorite 2021 Trends They Hope Live on in 2022

As much as we enjoy using the new year as an opportunity to start fresh and welcome new trends into our living spaces, there are also many styles from 2021 that we're not willing to part with just yet. And it turns out we're not alone. There are plenty of designers who agree that some of this past year's best looks deserve to stick around into 2022 and beyond. We spoke with over 15 pros who shared the 2021 trends that they hope will continue to shine into the new year and beyond.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Real Simple

Watch Designer Riche Holmes Grant Help a Couple Create a Modern, Flexible Living Room and Dining Room

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Max and Leia's living room and dining room area was sparely decorated, as the couple wasn't sure how to design their space to make it still seem airy and light, while giving them everything they needed to work, relax, and entertain in their small space.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Stunning $50,000 Kitchen Redo Perfectly Marries Style and Function

A beautiful, aesthetically pleasing kitchen is great, but if you actually want to cook, function and organization are the most important things to consider. Kitchen trends come and go, but a well-designed cooking and dining space is timeless. Just ask Chicago-based residential architect and designer Kristin Fogarty-Yi (@objektarch_kristinfogartyyi). She found...
INTERIOR DESIGN
southernladymagazine.com

Pretty Table Settings: Four of Our Favorites for the Holidays

Whether you plan to set the table indoors or out for a Christmastime celebration, take inspiration from our collection of beautiful tableaux. From casual dinners and lavish alfresco meals to formal gatherings, you’re sure to discover a holiday look that appeals to you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
countryliving.com

Get the stately home look: Design ideas inspired by traditional English interiors

The British countryside is dotted with spectacular stately homes, boasting interiors that most of us only see on the pages of magazines, or recreated in a Bridgerton-esque Netflix series. It’s hard to deny however the beauty of a stately home, and the draw of its rich history reflected in striking architecture and evocative interior design.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $170 DIYed “Marble” Mantel Adds Major Character to a Nashville Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When Nashville-based artist Elle Yount moved into her 1940s home, she knew she wanted to weave cozy elements into her space, but her first instinct wasn’t fuzzy blankets or shag rugs. Instead, she turned her attention to molding and mantels. “I’ve always been so drawn to architectural details, especially European ones,” Yount says. “I really wanted to incorporate that into our bedroom to add extra character.”
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy