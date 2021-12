TAMPA — UCF defeated Florida 29-17 in the Gasparilla Bowl on Thursday night. The Gators led 10-9 at halftime and 17-16 midway through the third quarter but were undone by mistakes and consistent big plays from UCF wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe, who earned well-deserved Gasparilla Bowl MVP honors. It was the 50th win for the Knights in the past 5 seasons, 9 more than any other program in the state of Florida in that span – a span that covered the entirety of the Dan Mullen era, which included 3 New Year’s 6 bowls for Florida.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO