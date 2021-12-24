ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weekend Weather: Following Significant Snow Showers, More Mild Snow on Shabbos Morning

boropark24.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoro Parkers awoke this morning to see a modest amount of snow on cars and other surfaces. As morning broke, and temps crept back into the 40’s—where they...

www.boropark24.com

CBS Minnesota

MN WEATHER: Sunday Snow To Complicate Holiday Travel

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Christmas night. WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow began falling in western and southern Minnesota just after 4 p.m. The system reached the metro at about 6 p.m., and is expected to leave 2 to 4 inches of snow in its wake. After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get around 5 to 7 inches. That area is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Anticipating snowfall rates of 1" per hour (isolated 2"/hr) tonight for areas outlined in purple. @wcco pic.twitter.com/wYMbJ8ueVo — LisameadowsCBS...
MINNESOTA STATE
#Shabbos
kqennewsradio.com

WINTER STORM WARNINGS CONTINUE, MORE SNOW THROUGH MONDAY MORNING

Winter Storm Warnings continue for most of southern Oregon through early Monday morning. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said periods of heavy snow are expected for central Douglas County. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches are forecast, with 6 to 10 inches in the Camas Mountain area and the higher passes along Interstate 5.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Sierra Sun

Truckee weather: More snow on the way

More snow is expected for Truckee over the next 24 hours, the National Weather Service said. Three to 5 inches of snow are expected today, with another 8 to 12 inches tonight. Highs will hit 35 today, dropping to 16 this evening. Expect 10 to 20 mph winds tonight, with 30 mph gusts possible.
TRUCKEE, CA
KIMT

Winter Weather Advisory: Snow and ice may impact travel later Sunday evening.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued from 6 PM Sunday through 6 AM Monday as snow and ice are set to move in. Snow accumulations of a trace to 2" will be possible, in addition to some minor accumulations as snow briefly changes over to freezing rain/sleet. Travel conditions will worsen through the evening, especially across Minnesota where the advisory is in effect. Even through North Iowa is not in an advisory, even just a little snow or ice could will create slippery conditions on area roadways. If you need to travel, make sure to check road conditions before you leave. Stay with KIMT News 3 for updates on the winter weather.
ENVIRONMENT
KFOR

Warm weather continues now, but arctic blast, Winter weather is on the horizon

Oklahoma’s next possible cold blast could arrive New Years Day! After a record breaking warm December, this will be quite the change. Right now, there is also a chance of seeing some moisture mixing in, which could result in a chance for some Winter precip somewhere in the state of Oklahoma. We will of course watch this closely as we get nearer to the new year!
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Weather Alert - Heavy Sierra Snow & Low Snow

Another round of rain and snow heading in tonight and Monday. The biggest impact will be to the Sierra and foothills where snow is expected. 2 to 3 feet of snow is expected above 3500ft and 6-18" may fall between 2000-3000ft.
ENVIRONMENT
KWCH.com

Roller coaster temperatures likely

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Temperatures will cool down a bit for the start of the week, but even colder weather awaits for midweek. A series of cold fronts will make their way across the Plains, but the forecast remains dry for much of Kansas throughout the week. Look for much...
WICHITA, KS
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain And Warming Temperatures Sunday Night

CHICAGO (CBS) — Rain will arrive in the Chicago area Sunday night as temperatures warm. Sunday night’s low temperatures will reach 38 degrees. Temperatures Monday will warm into the 50s. Expect a little drizzle in the morning and then clearing skies. Tuesday will bring a wintry mix changing to rain. Colder air will move in Wednesday through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL

