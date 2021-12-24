Weekend Weather: Following Significant Snow Showers, More Mild Snow on Shabbos Morning

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page | Snow Emergencies
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Christmas night.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says the snow began falling in western and southern Minnesota just after 4 p.m. The system reached the metro at about 6 p.m., and is expected to leave 2 to 4 inches of snow in its wake.
After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get around 5 to 7 inches. That area is under a Winter Weather Advisory.
