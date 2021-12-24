ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

How Retail Pharmacists Can Prepare for the Semglee Biosimilar

pharmacytimes.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInsulin glargine-yfgn (Semglee; Viatris) presents the first opportunity for retail pharmacists to dispense a biosimilar to patients. Biosimilars have generated buzz since the approval of the first biosimilar in the United States back in 2015. These similar, though not identical, drugs have proven to be as safe and effective as their...

www.pharmacytimes.com

pharmacytimes.com

Representation in Oncology Drug Trials Impacts Patient Health

The FDA looks to address a lack of diversity in cancer drug trials. In clinical trials evaluating the effects of cancer drugs on patient populations, there has been a long-standing, consistent lack of diversity that is representative of the US patient populations likely to receive the treatment.1-3 Additionally, landmark oncology trials frequently fail to report the racial diversity of their patient populations, with one study finding that only 33% of the trials reviewed over a 14-year period reported on ethnicity,1 and a second finding that trials leading to FDA oncology drug approvals reported race only 63% of the time between 2008 and 2018.2.
CANCER
AFP

US regulator authorizes Merck's Covid pill

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday authorized Merck's Covid pill for high-risk adults, a day after green lighting a similar but more effective drug by Pfizer amid a winter surge of cases driven by Omicron. While vaccines and boosters remain the foremost tools in the fight against the pandemic, experts have welcomed the addition of the new oral treatments, which inhibit the virus' ability to replicate and should withstand variants. FDA scientist Patrizia Cavazzoni told reporters the two authorizations have expanded "the arsenal of treatment options available to the public" and would help alleviate the burden on the nation's health care system. The pill developed by Merck, called molnupiravir, is taken within five days of symptom onset and was shown in a trial of 1,400 participants to reduce Covid hospitalizations and deaths by 30 percent among at-risk people.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Part D#Pharmacists#Lantus#Sanofi
The Independent

AstraZeneca and Novavax both say their vaccines protect against Omicron variant

Pharmaceutical companies AstraZeneca and Novavax have both announced that their Covid-19 vaccines provide protection against the new Omicron variant.AstraZeneca said in a statement on Thursday that an Oxford University study found that three doses of its vaccine – the initial two-dose vaccine followed by a booster shot – are effective against the variant.The three doses gave patients a similar antibody level against Omicron as two doses of the vaccine did against the Delta variant, they said..“Neutralising antibody levels against Omicron following a third dose boost of Vaxzevria were broadly similar to levels achieved after two doses against the Delta...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Tip of the Week: Trust in Pharmacists Is Key to Customer Loyalty

Paying close attention to the pharmacy’s operational and financial success does not have to come at the expense of quality patient care. While pharmacy continues to evolve into more patient-centric practice, we should not lose sight of the fact that pharmacy is a business, as is the case with medicine and other health professions. If the pharmacy is forced to close due to poor management, then it will obviously never again offer patient-centric services.
RETAIL
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Approves Abbreviated New Drug Application for Vasopressin

Company is the first to file an ANDA referencing Vasostrict, which had total US sales of $786 million in 2020. The FDA has approved an abbreviated new drug application from Eagle Pharmaceuticals for vasopressin, a generic alternative to Vasostrict.1. “We expect vasopressin to be a significant addition to our hospital...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmacytimes.com

Learn to Cope With Burnout in the Pharmacy

Avoiding COVID-19 battle fatigue requires intentional efforts by employees and supervisors. With millions of health care professionals heroically fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, battle fatigue has kicked in for many. This battle fatigue transcends mere tiredness and is more specifically referred to as burnout. “Burnout” as a concept was...
HEALTH
World Economic Forum

What is Pfizer's antiviral pill and can it cure COVID?

The EU has cleared Pfizer’s oral COVID-19 antiviral pill for use to prevent hospitalization and death from COVID-19. It’s just one of many COVID-19 treatments in development. Merck’s oral antiviral molnupiravir became the first COVID-19 treatment to receive approval globally. But there are questions over its efficacy...
INDUSTRY
cbs17

Why isn’t the Moderna vaccine FDA approved but Pfizer’s is?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Pfizer was the first pharmaceutical company to have its vaccine receive full approval from the Federal Drug Administration. That stamp of approval was given in August. Pfizer had requested full approval in May. Moderna requested full approval from the FDA in June. While it started...
RALEIGH, NC
Business Insider

Retail pharmacists say they are overworked and burned out due to short-staffing and the increased demand for COVID-19 shots

Six current and former pharmacists told Insider about their experiences during the pandemic. Pharmacists described feeling stretched thin distributing medications and COVID-19 vaccines. Walgreens, CVS, and Rite Aid say they are recruiting more workers to meet increased demand. In August 2021, Bled Tanoe was working as pharmacy manager in an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Surveys Probe Biosimilars in Oncology

Recent surveys shed light on oncologist and patient perceptions of the switch to biosimilars and patient mental health. A handful of recent studies examined patient and oncologist perceptions about biosimilar switching and oncology patient mental health. Investigators found that oncologists and patients often see eye-to-eye on biosimilar switching, which involves...
HEALTH
NBC News

Pfizer antiviral pills may be risky with other medications

As the omicron surge pummels a pandemic-weary nation, the first antiviral pills for Covid-19 promise desperately needed protection for people at risk of severe disease. However, many people prescribed Pfizer’s or Merck’s new medications will require careful monitoring by doctors and pharmacists, and the antivirals may not be safe for everyone, experts caution.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

EXPLAINER: What COVID-19 therapies are available in US?

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19.The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and tends to work best for certain types of patients at different stages of the disease.Here's a look at the current COVID-19 drugs and how they are used:PILLSThe prescription pills are the first COVID-19 therapies that don't require infusions or injections delivered by health professionals. The...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketWatch

FDA authorizes Merck's COVID-19 antiviral but only when other treatments are 'not accessible' or 'appropriate'

Shares of Merck & Co. Inc. MRK, -0.56% were down 0.8% in trading on Thursday after the Food and Drug Administration authorized the company's COVID-19 antiviral for adults who have tested positive for the virus and are at high risk of disease progression. The other caveat of the FDA's authorization for this pill is that it should only be given "when alternative COVID-19 treatment options authorized by the FDA are not accessible or clinically appropriate." The regulator on Wednesday authorized Pfizer Inc.'s.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
biospace.com

Novartis Drug Approved for Juvenile ERA and Psoriatic Arthritis

Santa Claus delivered something a little early for Novartis in the form of an approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Cosentyx in two different indications, the treatment of active enthesitis-related arthritis (ERA) in patients four years and older and active psoriatic arthritis (PsA) in patients two years and older.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

