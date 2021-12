For us, it’s all things family this year. We are seeing our first grandson, who was born earlier this year, and we’ll spend a few days doing fun winter activities, as well as eating way too much. Then we’ll spend time with our other children — one of whom married into a family of ranchers and farmers, so, we will spend a few days on their ranch completely disconnected. There, we plan to ride ATVs, hike and — of course — eat more great food! I couldn’t be more grateful for the time away to reconnect with family, and the ability to do so more safely this year.

