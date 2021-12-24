Lakers sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals via hardship exemption, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Collison, 34, makes his NBA comeback after retiring in 2019. He pondered returning multiple times since and had been linked to the Lakers, but a deal never came to fruition.

Collison has long been a facilitating, pass-first point guard who could hit open catch-and-shoot looks. How he’ll play after being out of the game for so long is unknown.

Johnson joined the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate, to start the season and is a strong defender despite not developing into even an average shooter.

The Chicago Bulls had picked him, but he returns for a stint with Los Angeles, a team short on forward depth with Trevor Ariza in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Collison’s addition could put Isaiah Thomas’ spot on the roster in jeopardy. Thomas signed a 10-day deal last week but hasn’t impressed in his appearances because of poor shooting and inadequate defense.