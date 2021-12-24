ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers sign Darren Collison, Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals

By Sanjesh Singh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrxyN_0dVTqfer00

The Los Angeles Lakers are signing Darren Collison and Stanley Johnson to 10-day deals via hardship exemption, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Collison, 34, makes his NBA comeback after retiring in 2019. He pondered returning multiple times since and had been linked to the Lakers, but a deal never came to fruition.

Collison has long been a facilitating, pass-first point guard who could hit open catch-and-shoot looks. How he’ll play after being out of the game for so long is unknown.

Johnson joined the South Bay Lakers, the G League affiliate, to start the season and is a strong defender despite not developing into even an average shooter.

The Chicago Bulls had picked him, but he returns for a stint with Los Angeles, a team short on forward depth with Trevor Ariza in the league’s health and safety protocol.

Collison’s addition could put Isaiah Thomas’ spot on the roster in jeopardy. Thomas signed a 10-day deal last week but hasn’t impressed in his appearances because of poor shooting and inadequate defense.

Comments / 0

Related
lakers365.com

Shannon Sharpe on Lakers trade rumors: I’m not trading AD for Ben Simmons, but maybe for Lillard or Jokić I UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Lakers are 16-16 on the season which qualifies for sixth best in the NBA's Western Conference. LeBron James and the Lakers are looking to bolster their roster and reports came to light that the Lakers would 'love' to acquire disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons. Simmons hasn't played since the conclusion of last season and during the summer asked for a trade out of Philadelphia. Shannon Sharpe reacts to the possibility of a superstar swap between Anthony Davis and Ben Simmons.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Collison
Person
Adrian Wojnarowski
Person
Stanley Johnson
Person
Trevor Ariza
Person
Isaiah Thomas
FanSided

NBA Trades: 2 crazy blockbuster Russell Westbrook trades

The Los Angeles Lakers have limped to a 16-16 record to start the season. After trading for Russell Westbrook this past offseason, things have not gone according to plan so far. The team is far worse than most expected them to be. While injuries have certainly not helped the situation,...
NBA
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Bay Lakers#The Los Angeles Lakers#Espn#G League#The Chicago Bulls
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
AllLakers

Lakers: Could Anthony Davis Be on the Block Sooner Than Later?

Entering LeBron James' 19th season, more people have to be wondering how much more he has in the tank. Despite James approaching his 37th birthday, James is still very much the engine that keeps the Lakers going. Anthony Davis is still only in his 20s, and was considered to be...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

55K+
Followers
105K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy