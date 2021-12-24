ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Soon, You Won't Be Able to Play Video Games While Driving Your Tesla

By Tobias Carroll
SFGate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNumerous studies have stressed the dangers of distracted driving, which can lead to catastrophic outcomes for drivers, passengers and pedestrians alike. Werner Herzog even made a documentary about it! With all of the data that exists about the dangers of texting and driving, you’d think that something even more involving —...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
techworm.net

Tesla To Stop People From Playing Games While The Vehicle Is In Motion

Tesla on Thursday agreed to release a software update that will stop video games from being played on the electric car’s entertainment system while in motion. For those unaware, last year, the electric carmaker had added a “Passenger Play” feature on its electric vehicles that allowed car drivers to play video games available on the center touchscreen only when it was parked.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Werner Herzog
insideevs.com

Guy Takes ICE-Swapped Tesla In For Oil Change And Trolling Ensues

Putting an internal-combustion engine in a Tesla has to be one of the strangest and most pointless things anyone could do, yet it seems to be a gag that is gaining popularity. After the now quite famous V8-swapped Tesla Model S created by Rich Rebuilds and his team, someone created another.
CARS
thebrag.com

Here are the 50 cognitive biases Elon Musk thinks every child should know

When you’re the world’s richest man – and TIME‘s Person of the Year – like Elon Musk, you probably have some thoughts on how future generations should be brought up. Musk shared an interesting infographic on Twitter on Monday, December 20th. “50 cognitive biases to be aware of so you can be the very best version of you,” it was titled. Each of the 50 cognitive biases were placed in one of six groups (some were placed in multiple groups): memory, social, learning, belief, money, and politics.
TWITTER
The Independent

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and other sites stop working

Amazon, Fortnite, Hulu and several other leading sites appear to have gone down briefly amid a widespread internet outage.Website health monitor Down Detector registered thousands of reports of the websites not working.It is not immediately clear what the issue is, though problems were also impacting Amazon Web Services, which hosts a number of high-profile sites and platforms.Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and popular video game Rocket League were also was hit by the issues, which come just three days before Christmas.The issue appears to have been relatively short lived, with service resuming within 30 minutes of the reports first appearing on Wednesday afternoon. Read More Amazon Ring working on doorbells that detect people by their skin and smellSome of the world’s biggest websites just brokeLarge parts of the internet are breaking
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving#Tesla Cars#Video Game#Nhtsa#New York Times#Guardian
CNET

Keep Amazon, Google and Apple out of your conversations: A guide to protect your privacy

If you take a quick walk around your home, you will likely spot several Apple, Amazon and Google devices. From Echo smart speakers to smart phones and smart displays to HomePods -- maybe even the new Facebook Portal Plus -- your home probably has a smart device every several feet. The invasion of smart gadgets into your home brings understandable privacy concerns, especially since many of these companies have a controversial history of recording and reviewing users' voice data without their consent. But there are several ways to protect your privacy.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Tesla

Comments / 0

Community Policy