Honestly, the stupidity is going to Times Square on NYE…

2022’s upon us. The past two years have been rough and tumble and tough so it’s time to look forward to some celebration. Time to get out and enjoy the night at a restaurant with food and music and party favors. Just being out and festive is welcome and think of those mandatory masks as one of the party favors. Being out and welcoming in the new year beats being landlocked and watching Anderson Cooper & Co. narrating from Times Square leading up to the 11:59 PM iconic ball drop. Let’s leave that to those who prefer to cater in, have takeout, or some form of shuteye.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO