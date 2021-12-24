Hard to see that disappearing from the college game

Hard to gauge a QB from Wyoming. After the NFL scouts reviewed Allen's film and compared it to his not very high completion percentage, they realized much of that was literally do to straight up dropped passed by the WR's, as in hitting them directly in the chest and them just simply not being able to catch the ball. Just hard to tell with a program on the level of Wyoming where the WR's really can place heavy weight on the QB's numbers, more weight than the major program with more quality WR's.

