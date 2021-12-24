ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hard to see that disappearing from the college game

By OldRetiredHokie Joined:
sportswar.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAgree, but neither were Allen's. Lots of dropped balls/weak WR's --...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

Related
voiceofmotown.com

Mountaineers Opting Out of Bowl Game is Major Disappointment

Morgantown, West Virginia – The most notable West Virginia football player to opt out of a bowl game is Will Grier, who decided to skip the Camping World Bowl against Syracuse in 2018. When Grier announced that he would miss the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft, West Virginia fans and critics blasted him for abandoning the team.
MORGANTOWN, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wr
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Gator Bowl Replacement Announcement

Texas A&M’s loss is Rutgers’ gain. The Scarlet Knights officially accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl today to replace the COVID-stricken Aggies. Despite finishing the regular season below .500, Rutgers found itself in position to fill-in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of all the 5-7 teams. That left the Scarlet Knights as the first team to be invited after the Aggies backed out, and they gladly accepted.
COLLEGE SPORTS
dukebasketballreport.com

ACC Roundup - Virginia Falls Hard

How the mighty have fallen: Clemson came to Virginia having lost something like nine years in a row in Charlottesville. If we heard correctly, after an 8-2 run to open the second half, Virginia scored just two more baskets. It was absolutely inept offense, unimaginably bad for a Tony Bennett...
VIRGINIA STATE
hooversun.com

Meredith, Milliron play Alabama- Mississippi All-Star Game

Bennett Meredith and Carter Milliron, two Hoover High School senior football players, recently played in the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game. The game pits teams from Alabama and Mississippi against each other, with rosters consisting of many of the top players from each state who recently completed their high school careers. Many of the players in the game are set to play college football in the future.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
sportswar.com

I dunno, I’m really looking forward to that Rutgers-Wake matchup.

I dunno, I’m really looking forward to that Rutgers-Wake matchup. ** -- lawhokie 12/23/2021 1:58PM. Moving the influential games after New Year's Day hurt the prestige of the -- Maroon Baboon 12/23/2021 11:42AM. I've been saying it for years. Move the bowls to preseason games -- HokieToph 12/23/2021 11:38AM.
NFL
sportswar.com

As someone else said it was simply harder to make a bowl game. It's kind

Of like how the NIT used to be a bigger deal in college basketball. Again that doesn't mean I'm advocating for fewer bowls at least from a fan perspective. More college football is almost always going to be a good thing. But when around half the teams in the country make bowl games and you have teams with losing records going to bowls it's hard to argue they are "meaningful" games. Entertaining? Sure that's possible. Meaningful? Not so much.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

0-2 doesn’t spook me. Regardless of when we played @ Duke that was

A likely L. Even @ UNC I would have assume an L. Wake was a bit of a head scratcher but looked like we were on the wrong end of an incredibly hot shooting night for the Deacons. Can we win 12 games in the ACC? I think so but probably need to avoid the injuries or some big COVID impact. Frankly, if we can’t win at least 10 we don’t belong in the dance anyway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

All the parking tickets I got on campus helped

I am wondering how critical it is for us to win this bowl vs getting -- 949hokie 12/23/2021 5:13PM. How are these mutually exclusive? You lost me at which one is important* ** -- sacramento hokie 12/24/2021 07:41AM. Win hopefully, but I want a good transfer QB for 2022 as...
NFL
sportswar.com

This might be the first johnnyhawk post I "liked" :)

The more I read about him the more excited I am about Bryce Duke, under -- uvabasher 12/23/2021 8:53PM. I actually think there are a number of very good RBs on this roster, -- BuffaloTraceHokie 12/24/2021 10:21AM. The numbers he put up his senior year indicate he's a bit faster...
FOOTBALL
sportswar.com

Cam Goode from UCF is a man

So which was it? Too rigid or too easy on players? Fans have claimed both ** -- marcbvtgm 12/24/2021 8:49PM. I can’t recall. Did we nudge him out the door or did he quit? Or did he -- AbsolutVT03 12/23/2021 11:06PM. He was a kid who had put on...
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Not if they play more than 4 games in total

I just hope Pry and staff make him feel wanted and needed. -- Tex Lombardi 12/23/2021 08:25AM. I watched his tape closely as well. I think the previous staff was wrong in -- soldcokesatLane 12/23/2021 01:53AM. If he wasn’t ready, it’s probably more of the same thing we’ve heard all...
NFL
sportswar.com

I thought you guys might find this interesting (ND related)

The Notre Dame athletic office sent out a post season survey to all football tickets buyers. There were sets of questions about the ticket buying process, parking, concessions, Covid-19 protocols, game day staff, etc. More interesting to you (and I quite frankly) was a several page survey about out opinions about the P5 conferences, starting with the ACC, then the Big Ten but included the other three. The topics to be rated: ACCN quality and use, conference competitiveness, prestige, moral behavior (!), authenticity, credibility.
COLLEGE SPORTS
sportswar.com

Agree, but neither were Allen's. Lots of dropped balls/weak WR's

Hard to gauge a QB from Wyoming. After the NFL scouts reviewed Allen's film and compared it to his not very high completion percentage, they realized much of that was literally do to straight up dropped passed by the WR's, as in hitting them directly in the chest and them just simply not being able to catch the ball. Just hard to tell with a program on the level of Wyoming where the WR's really can place heavy weight on the QB's numbers, more weight than the major program with more quality WR's.
NFL
sportswar.com

A spy

Rumors from UVA that Marques Hagans might become a coach here -- VTStylez9 12/23/2021 12:26PM. If your rival cannot beat you from time-to-time it's not a rival anymore -- DGHOKIE 12/23/2021 4:10PM. Miami was definitely a rival during the Big East days. However, I'm not -- VTHokie2000 12/23/2021 9:26PM. Na...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Deadline

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled As Covid Impacts Second College Bowl Game Of Season

The University of Hawai’i has been forced to bow out of playing in the Hawai’i Bowl, which was scheduled to kick off in its traditional Christmas Eve TV slot this evening on ESPN. The host school, which was to play Memphis in Honolulu, cited Covid issues within the football program and pulled out late Thursday night, forcing the cancellation. “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision,” athletics director David Matlin said. “The recent surge in Covid-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy