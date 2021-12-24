Expectations

A likely L. Even @ UNC I would have assume an L. Wake was a bit of a head scratcher but looked like we were on the wrong end of an incredibly hot shooting night for the Deacons. Can we win 12 games in the ACC? I think so but probably need to avoid the injuries or some big COVID impact. Frankly, if we can’t win at least 10 we don’t belong in the dance anyway.
To it occasionally. And one thing that jumps out at me is I haven’t seen N’Guessan taking advantage of the “dunker’s spot” like he did last year. Are we trying to use him more as a Stretch 4?. Many thanks.
The more I read about him the more excited I am about Bryce Duke, under -- uvabasher 12/23/2021 8:53PM. I actually think there are a number of very good RBs on this roster, -- BuffaloTraceHokie 12/24/2021 10:21AM. The numbers he put up his senior year indicate he's a bit faster...
Two transfers definitely will not be returning to Charlottesville, but another player has reportedly withdrawn from the transfer portal. Let’s start with the good news in this latest edition of “Virginia Football Transfer Tracker.”. Joshua Rawlings, a 6’5″, 265-pound tight end, is completing his redshirt freshman season for...
I am wondering how critical it is for us to win this bowl vs getting -- 949hokie 12/23/2021 5:13PM. How are these mutually exclusive? You lost me at which one is important* ** -- sacramento hokie 12/24/2021 07:41AM. Win hopefully, but I want a good transfer QB for 2022 as...
Rutgers guys, get off at the next Turnpike exit and go back home. Let's get Memphis playing Wake instead in the Gator. But really, can there be some sort of system where teams of cancelled games can play each other like that? Miami is on the verge, and there has to be more of this coming. Set it up somebody.
Just saw the ladies had the highest semester GPA in program history on Twitter…impressive since several players are pre-Med, engineering or in Grad School already. Academic and athletic achievements for this group!!!
Every shot appears to have him twisting, turning, and leaning one way or another while he shoots. He seems to be in a hurry shooting. In other words, he needs to concentrate more on pre-shot preparation getting his feet prepared for his shot. All great shooters have great pre-shot footwork.
No one wants to succeed more than those players themselves. ** -- JRHokie73 12/24/2021 5:51PM. It's a little frustrating, but at least most to all of it seems focused on -- Pylons 12/24/2021 09:09AM. It's a little frustrating, but at least most to all of it seems focused on --...
Make him watch tape of Chris Mullin he was left handed but could his shot on either side of the floor and was always in control. He could shoot from anywhere on the floor and was a good ball handler. NA is in his 3rd year of college and his dribbling is still funky not good.
But from what I read briefly looks like he wasn't the full time starter until later in the season, with steady improvement in his numbers. Also a pretty impressive rusher. Wouldn't be a bad option if he was interested in coming to the east coast.
So which was it? Too rigid or too easy on players? Fans have claimed both ** -- marcbvtgm 12/24/2021 8:49PM. I can’t recall. Did we nudge him out the door or did he quit? Or did he -- AbsolutVT03 12/23/2021 11:06PM. He was a kid who had put on...
Hawai'i drops out of friday's hawai'i bowl. at least the memphis fans are -- squarerootofone 12/23/2021 10:57PM. Wow. That is so sad. Wish the players would transfer to another school -- techer1983 12/24/2021 4:16PM. what a trainwreck. imagine calling your own players dogsweat........ ** -- squarerootofone 12/24/2021 11:46AM. There are...
Comments / 0