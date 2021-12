Symbotic LLC announced it is going public through a merger with SVF Investment Corp. 3. These are the details. Symbotic LLC — a revolutionary A.I.-enabled technology platform for the supply chain — and SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ: SVFC) — a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of SoftBank Investment Advisers (SBIA) — announced today a definitive merger agreement expected to make Symbotic a public company listed on Nasdaq. Upon the completion of the merger, which is expected in the first half of 2022, the combined company will operate under the “Symbotic Inc.” name and will trade on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “SYM.”

BUSINESS ・ 12 DAYS AGO