Several benchmark refinance rates dropped today, which includes 10-year fixed, 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed refinances. Although refinance rates are always moving, they have remained quite low. Right now is an optimal time for homeowners to secure a good refinance rate. Before getting a refinance, remember to take into account your personal needs and financial situation, and speak with various lenders to find the right one for you.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO