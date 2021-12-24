This year, kids visit with Santa using ham radio

After their home was destroyed by tornadoes, Tammy McKinney’s 9-year-old son, Sammy, was afraid that Santa wouldn’t know where to find him. “He thought Santa Claus has forgot about us and I told him, ‘No he has not. He knows where we are all the time,'” she said. “You gotta do what you gotta do for kids, to make them a little bit more hopeful.”

