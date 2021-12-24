ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This year, kids visit with Santa using ham radio

Gone are the days that kids go to the mall, sit on Santa’s lap...

Alpena News

Santa!!!

Santa Claus visited Alpena on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, riding around town waving from the top of an Alpena City Fire truck decorated with multi-colored Christmas lights. In the photo, Juliana and Brielle. Avery watch and wave as Santa approaches on 3rd Avenue across from the high school. Remind...
ALPENA, MI
insideedition.com

Bishop in Italy Tells Kids Santa Claus Isn’t Real, Says It Was Made Up by Coca-Cola

An Italian bishop in Sicily is on an apology tour after telling kids that Santa Claus is not real and is a fabrication of the Coca-Cola company, the New York Post reported. In a Facebook post Friday, the diocese of Noto insisted that Bishop Antonio Stagliano didn’t mean to hurt the feelings of kids and upset parents just two weeks before Christmas, the Post reported.
RELIGION
omahamagazine.com

Omaha Santa Tracker: Where to Visit Santa This Weekend

Santa Claus is Coming to Omaha! Find a spot to visit St. Nick near you:. - Regency Court, weekdays from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Weekends from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Get photos with Santa in the center of Regency Court outside Borsheim’s. Photo packages available via Mary Kay Photography, cameras allowed with minimum purchase.
OMAHA, NE
advocatemag.com

Photos: Neiman Marcus Santa Claus visits Dallas CASA kids

Kids from Dallas CASA had breakfast with Santa and Mrs. Claus at NorthPark Center this week. Neiman Marcus hosted the event, which featured a balloon artist, live guitar music and plenty of treats for the kids. CASA kids and volunteers were invited. The East Dallas-based nonprofit trains volunteers to advocate...
DALLAS, TX
farmerpublishing.com

Santa visits local children

Markie Gaines and Wade Graham visited with Santa and Mrs. Claus at the Watson Community Building Saturday, December 11, 2021. Maeanne Johnson was excited to see Westboro’s Santa Claus, who bore a striking resemblance to Jim Morrison and was celebrating his 98th birthday that day, December 11, 2021. S’more...
WESTBORO, MO
WFMY NEWS2

Virtual Santa visits

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s a Christmas classic, visiting Santa and telling the jolly old elf what you want under the tree. Just as classic, the kid who screams the entire time they’re on Santa’s lap. Now add in COVID and the holiday tradition could be in danger of not happening. Wait, Santa to the rescue!
GREENSBORO, NC
boulder-monitor.com

A visit with Santa, and a side of salad

After visiting more than 100 people in Jefferson City, Santa's sleigh coasted over the Boulder Hill and flew south into the town of Boulder on Sunday evening, where he joined about 100 residents for the annual Boulder Community Christmas Potluck Dinner, hosted by the Boulder Kiwanis Club. Volunteers including (from back, left) Gary Craft, Keith Fletcher, Jeremy Craft, Bettie Schlueter, Rachel Van Blaricom and Wade Rykal helped provide the dinner, which included a potluck of side dishes. Meanwhile Santa—sporting a long beard similar to that of Boulder City Councilman Bear Taylor—met with children, like Charlie and Stella Loveridge, to prepare his list for Christmas.
BOULDER, MT
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Santa is Visiting Stuart Today

A local community Christmas celebration for the city of Stuart is happening today. The Stuart Lions Club event will feature a soup lunch and the annual Kids Shop Free activity is from 11 am until 1pm today. Santa Claus will visit with the children at First Congressional Church from noon until 1 pm. There will also be Santa train rides and horse carriage rides starting at 5 pm at Lawbaugh Park. Finally, everyone can enjoy some contests for chances to win chamber bucks and gift certificates to local businesses.
STUART, IA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Santa visits the Carthage VFW

CARTHAGE, Mo.–Santa and Mrs. Clause were out and about in Carthage today to spread holiday cheer to the VFW’s post members and their families. Kids and even adults had the opportunity for photos on santa’s lap. Attendees were also able to eat hot dogs, chips, and soda provided by the organization.
CARTHAGE, MO
newspressnow.com

'Santa Scott' ready to greet kids again this year

After taking last Christmas off due to illness, “Santa Scott” is putting back on the suit for pictures and gift gifting this December. “Last year I did have to take the season off for being sick, but I am fully recovered this year,” Scott Hoover said. The...
RELATIONSHIPS
ABC6.com

Track Santa LIVE

NORTH POLE (WLNE)– It is almost time for Santa to make his deliveries around the world, and you can track his sleigh flying across the sky while he does!. Follow Santa’s sleigh on his trip from the North Pole starting at 6 a.m. ET on Christmas Eve. For...
NORTH POLE, AK
northwestgeorgianews.com

Santa visits the LaFayette library

The Friends of the LaFayette Library Dec. 7 offered Meet Santa at the Library. Families had the opportunity to take photos with Santa. The event made Christmas wishes come true for about 150 kids and kids-at-heart while raising $250 for the Friends of the LaFayette-Walker County Library. The event cost families $5 to attend. Terry Williamson played Santa.
LAFAYETTE, GA
wvxu.org

The 30-year Christmas secret

Many years ago, “The Bittersweet Life” host Katy Sewall left Christmas gifts at the front door of a fellow student who was going through hard times. She didn’t reveal she did so — until recently. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To...
