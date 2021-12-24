ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chevrolet's holiday ad is an absolute tear-jerker and viral hit

By Gary Gastelu
fox10phoenix.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleChevrolet is turning on the waterworks this holiday season. The automaker has debuted a new advertisement called "Holiday Ride" directed by Academy Award winner Tom Hooper that's a sure-fire tear-jerker. A four-minute version of the spot posted to YouTube depicts the...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Iconic American car manufacture Chevrolet has premiered a heartfelt holiday spot centered around love, redemption and restoration. Based on true events, ‘Holiday Ride’ opens with some downbeat guitar chords as we see an older man try to get into the Christmas spirit by hanging up a wreath on the door of his garage. Inside rests a 1966 Chevy Impala, and as the main character sits in the front seat he is flooded with memories of his late wife.
A classic 1966 Chevy Impala and a daughter's special gift to her grieving father will leave you wiping away tears from a new holiday commercial. A four-minute Chevrolet ad titled "Holiday Ride" shows a man struggling with his emotions as he sits in a dilapidated old Chevy Impala in his barn, staring at an old photo of his wife as a young woman and remembering her excitement when she first got the car.
The holidays see a boatload of festive family traditions. Although, television also has a way of celebrating this special time of year. Oftentimes, popular brands will put together meaningful Christmas commercials of their own. And this year, Chevrolet’s will surely leave you misty-eyed. Check out the short below. https://youtu.be/c4-oyBnknHk.
