The Dallas Mavericks might play their Christmas Day game against the Utah Jazz without their two best players. After Luka Doncic has been ruled out because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Kristaps Porzingis' status remains up in the air. According to the latest report from the Dallas Morning News, Porzingis is questionable to play

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO