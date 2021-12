Florida quarterback Emory Jones could not focus on the future until he made peace with what had just happened at Raymond James Stadium. Somber, covered in mud, eye black smeared down his face, Jones spoke softly even though he didn’t have much to say following the Gators’ 29-17 loss to UCF in the Gasparilla Bowl. “I wanted to send those guys out the right way and we didn’t get that done,” he ...

